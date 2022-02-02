First look at Super Bowl commercials: Watch the teasers before the big game

HOUSTON – It’s almost game time!
Brands have started unveiling teasers of their long-awaited Super Bowl commercials.
Bud Light, Frito-Lay, Lay’s and Michelob Ultra are among the first few to tease their TV spots.
Viewers can look forward to cameos from celebrities including Eugene Levy, Guy Fieri, Kevin Hart, Megan Thee Stallion, Paul Rudd and Peyton Manning, just to name a few.
Have a look at the teasers released so far:
Booking.com
Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda
Budweiser
DraftKings
E-Trade
The search is on. Will they find him in time? 2.13.22 pic.twitter.com/p8bPidlZwn— E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley (@etrade) January 31, 2022
Frito-Lay
Hellmann’s
Kia
Get ready to fall in love on 2.13.22. #LiveFullyCharged #RoboDog #KiaEV6 #MovementThatInspires pic.twitter.com/JXoNPFetrr— Kia America (@Kia) January 31, 2022
Lay’s
Michelob Ultra
Nissan
Pringles
The people have spoken. The Pringles have listened. 2.13.22 #PringlesCanHands pic.twitter.com/P93pGlVtmZ— Pringles (@Pringles) January 28, 2022
Rakuten
Sam’s Club
