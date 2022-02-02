First look at Super Bowl commercials: Watch the teasers before the big game

HOUSTON – It’s almost game time!

Brands have started unveiling teasers of their long-awaited Super Bowl commercials.

Bud Light, Frito-Lay, Lay’s and Michelob Ultra are among the first few to tease their TV spots.

Viewers can look forward to cameos from celebrities including Eugene Levy, Guy Fieri, Kevin Hart, Megan Thee Stallion, Paul Rudd and Peyton Manning, just to name a few.

Have a look at the teasers released so far:

Booking.com

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

Budweiser

DraftKings

E-Trade

The search is on. Will they find him in time? 2.13.22 pic.twitter.com/p8bPidlZwn — E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley (@etrade) January 31, 2022

Frito-Lay

Hellmann’s

Kia

Lay’s

Michelob Ultra

Nissan

Pringles

Rakuten

Sam’s Club

Which one is your favorite and why? Let us know in the comments.