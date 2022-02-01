Church to host ‘Boots and Bling Ball’ prom for special needs guests

HOUSTON – Grab your boots and gowns because Houston’s First Baptist Church has something special for you. The church is hosting its “Boots & Bling Ball,” a prom-like event for special needs friends, ages 14 and above, on Feb 11.

The event, which will begin at 6 p.m., will take place at The Loop Campus (7401 Katy Freeway).

The “Boots & Bling Ball” provides special needs friends with an evening specifically celebrating them and letting them know that they are an integral part of our community. More than 100 or more special needs guests and their families are expected to attend, along with volunteers.

In 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TTF opted to offer a virtual event combined with a drive-thru experience and Houston’s First gladly provided that for our guests. In 2022, the TTF elected to continue the same virtual and drive-thru format. However, special needs families served by the Thru The Roof Special Needs Ministry at Houston’s First were passionate about providing an in-person experience instead, so they are offering the “Boots & Bling Ball” separately from the TTF’s efforts. Houston’s First looks forward to partnering with the TTF for “Night To Shine” in the future once their in-person events resume.

Houston’s First Baptist Church is a relevant biblical community where members gather their hearts, grow their souls and give their lives away. Since its founding in 1841, Houston’s First has been committed to sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and taking care of those in need locally and around the globe. Pastor Gregg Matte leads the multisite church with several campuses in the greater Houston area — The Loop, Cypress, Downtown, and Sienna.