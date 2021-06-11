Q&A: Leslie Grace lives full-circle moment 'In the Heights'

Leslie Grace arrives at a screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK – Like her Nina character in “In The Heights,” Leslie Grace says she's struggled to fit in as an Afro-Latino woman and artist.

“All the time,” the 26-year-old singer said in an interview with The Associated Press. "In so many parts of my life I’ve felt that — not being Latina enough, not being American enough, being first-generation the same way that Nina is. So a lot of the themes in Nina’s character I really related to.”

The just-released “In the Heights” is an adaptation of the Tony-award winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes about the dreams and struggles of the Latino community in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

Grace, a Latin Grammy-nominated singer who started her professional career at 16, was born in the Bronx borough of New York City to Dominican parents but grew up in Davie, Florida. Last year, she left the family home to move to Los Angeles — the same way that Nina left her dad in their beloved Washington Heights to attend Stanford University, where she doesn't feel that she belongs.

Grace talked about making her acting debut in the biggest Latino movie in recent history, her experience working alongside Jimmy Smits (her onscreen dad) and the full-circle moment the film represents to her family.

Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: You're not just making your acting debut in any movie, but in the biggest possible Latino release. How are you feeling now that it is finally opening?

Grace: I just feel so blessed. I feel fulfilled to be a part of something that not only is so beautiful and so big and was so incredibly challenging and fun to make, but that also gives back and pays homage to the stories of my mother and my grandmother and my family, my dad, you know, the people that I really know that have brought me up and that have supported me in so many ways. It’s a full-circle experience for all of us for so many reasons, but for me it’s really close to home because of the story.

