Actor Masterson's ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, prosecutors are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show That '70s Show actor Masterson should stand trial for the rapes of three women. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – A woman testified Friday that she was five years into a relationship with actor Danny Masterson when she awoke to find he had begun having sex with her as she slept, as happened often.

She didn't want it, she said, but had always accepted it. This time, she fought back.

“I tried pushing him off me and saying no,” the woman, identified in court only as Christina B., said. “He wouldn’t stop. So I did something that I knew would make him angry and likely to get off me. I pulled his hair. He has these rules, ‘no touch hair rule,’ ‘no touch face rule.’ He had this thing about his hair, so I knew if I pulled it really, really hard, he would get off me. But what he did was he hit me.”

Christina B. was the second of three accusers of the 45-year-old “That ‘70s Show” actor to testify in Los Angeles Superior Court at a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to order Masterson to stand trial on three counts of rape. Masterson has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer Thomas Mesereau said he would prove his innocence, and said the interaction in Wednesday’s testimony was not rape.

Ad

The November incident Christine B. described came in November 2001, in the house she and Masterson would share throughout their six-year relationship. Under questioning from Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, she said he hit her across the face with a loosely held fist then finally stopped, spat on her and called her “white trash.”

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.

During cross-examination, Mesereau said that she was telling a different story than she had in her interviews with police and prosecutors.

“You never said he was having sex with you, did you, you said he was trying to, correct?" Mesereau asked.

Ad

Ad