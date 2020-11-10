These stories about Alex Trebek will absolutely warm your heart

It’s still hard to believe that the iconic host of “Jeopardy!”, Alex Trebek, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Since his death, fans and former contestants have been sharing heart-warming stories about Trebek, from memorable moments on the show, to competitors telling quick anecdotes about the famed TV host.

They all show just how great of a man Trebek really was.

So here are a few moments that will probably go down in “Jeopardy!” history, and hopefully, they will make your day a little bit better.

A note from Alex: Evan, seeing you in your costume made my day. Thank you for making me smile, and I hope you have a safe and happy Halloween! 🎃@8NEWS https://t.co/y8sDXzNZtK — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 28, 2020

A fan of the show’s son dressed as Trebek for Halloween and posted a tweet with a photo, hoping it would get back to Trebek. It most certainly did, and the show’s Twitter account tweeted back that the picture made Trebek smile.

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

This happened pretty recently, so it makes it even more touching that this happened in Trebek’s final days.

The winning contestant shared with Trebek that he grew up watching “Jeopardy!” with his grandfather, and watching the show helped him learn English.

This clip from a year ago is resurfacing on the internet after the news of Trebek’s passing.

This happened just after Trebek was diagnosed with cancer, and a contestant didn’t know what to write for Final Jeopardy -- so instead, he just wrote, “What is, We love you, Alex!” It was a special moment, and just shows how beloved the host was.

Podcast host Louis Virtel was a contestant on the show, and he shared just how thrilling it was to hear Trebek say his name when he was about to answer a question.

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever.



Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. 💜 pic.twitter.com/w8abYY8SX5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 10, 2020

On Monday, the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” made a statement before the episode aired and talked about Trebek’s impact on the show and how much everyone at “Jeopardy!” will miss him. He revealed that Trebek taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago, and his final 35 episodes will air as Trebek wanted them to.

Alex Trebek + rap category was such a great night ❤️pic.twitter.com/D0ftzUfDW8 — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 8, 2020

This clip has been making its rounds on Twitter recently, just because of how funny it is. The category was rap songs, and the way Trebek read the rap lyrics was truly hilarious. No matter how ridiculous the clue was, Trebek read them in full seriousness. Always a professional.

“nerdcore hip-hop” Alex Trebek wasn’t here for it 😭 Rest In Peace to a legend



h/t @jtylerconway pic.twitter.com/IJlwa9R8rZ — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 9, 2020

This is another clip that’s been going around the internet. Fans are telling stories about how Trebek would lightly roast some of the contestants who had odd hobbies or interests, and this woman who was into “nerdcore hip-hop” could not get past a slight roast from Trebek. It’s truly a hilarious clip.

Alex Trebek did nothing but make you feel cool for being smart for 30 minutes every day for 36 years. Not many better ways to live a life — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) November 8, 2020

Other fans are talking about how Trebek made being smart, or knowing a lot of trivia, made you cool, even if it was for just 30 minutes a day.

One time I got invited to the National Geographic gala in DC. So obviously I said yes. After dinner they started thanking donors. They named people who gave $1K. Then $10K. Then $100K. And then a guy who gave a MILLION. To the GEOGRAPHY BEE. And he stands up and it’s Alex Trebek. — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) November 9, 2020

And finally, writer James Hamblin told a story on Twitter involving the time he got invited to a National Geographic gala and Trebek was in attendance, and donated a whopping $1 million to National Geographic. It just shows that his love for science and knowledge knew no bounds.

Do you have any memories of watching “Jeopardy!” through the years with Trebek? Let us know in the comments below.