Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion takes home VMA for Best Hip Hop Video

It was a big night for Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion during MTV’s Video Music Awards.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, took home the award for Best Hip Hop Video for popular song “Savage” during Sunday night’s virtual VMA Awards.

Thank you hotties thank you @MTV 🔥🔥🔥💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Cunl835Vl6 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 31, 2020

“Thank y’all so much. This is my second moon man, definitely not my last,” she said while popping a bottle of champagne during her acceptance speech.

I just be happy bc I’m putting on for Houston 💪🏽🤘🏾 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 31, 2020

“I just be happy bc I’m putting on for Houston,” she later tweeted.

Megan was the only female artist nominated in the category.

The awards marked her first public appearance since she was shot in the feet last month.