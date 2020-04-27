NBC to air ‘Parks and Recreation’ reunion episode for charity

(CNN) – Get ready to return to Pawnee.

NBC on Thursday announced "A Parks and Recreation Special," a scripted 30-minute episode of the comedy that will reunite the entire original cast to benefit Feeding America.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, and Retta are all set to participate. NBC also teased appearances by "several guest stars from the Pawnee universe" in a release.

The special will air April 30 at 8:30 p.m EST.

In the episode, which comes more than five years after the series went off the air, Poehler's Leslie Knope tries to stay in contact with her friends amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," said executive producer Michael Schur in a statement. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old 'Parks and Rec' team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

Funds will raised will be used to provide relief for families in need and the food banks that have felt the crush of unprecedented demand.

"In such uncertain times, we can't think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, in a statement. "A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of 'Parks and Recreation' for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause."

“Parks and Recreation” aired for seven seasons from 2009-15.