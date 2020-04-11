WATCH: Tim McGraw’s ‘Humble and Kind’ music video updated to highlight humility, sacrifice happening around the world

Tim McGraw’s record label Big Machine Label Group released an updated version of the country singer’s “Humble and Kind” music video amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When looking back at Tim McGraw’s music video for ‘Humble And Kind,’ we wanted to update it with moments highlighting the humility, kindness, and sacrifice we’re seeing around the world. We hope to always #StayHumbleAndKind,” Big Machine Label Group wrote in a Facebook post.

“Humble and Kind” was released in early 2016 and peaked at no. 1 on the Billboard chart the week of April 8. The song remained on the chart for 53 weeks.

McGraw won several awards for the song including video of the year at the 2016 CMT Music Awards and a GRAMMY for best county song in 2017.