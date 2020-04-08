Chelsea Handler Turns Her Bra Into a Face Mask in DIY Tutorial

Well, that's one way to do it!

With the CDC's new recommendation that people wear masks or a face covering in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chelsea Handler took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her tip for a DIY face mask.

"Hey, for those of you who are in a bind and need a face mask, but don't have one, you can just take one of your bras, if you have big boobs," Handler recommended, giving a tutorial. "Go like this, and then just hook it together like that!"

"With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands," she captioned the video. "Men included."

At the very least, Handler's video offered some laughs. Others were inspired.

"I dare you to go out like that actually you probably will!" Maria Shriver commented. Jen Atkin added, "You’re an American hero."

Handler is one of many celebs who are using their platform to encourage fans to stay home and stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some stars, like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and more, have donated money to coronavirus relief efforts, while others -- including medical shows like The Resident and Grey's Anatomy -- have donated masks and other supplies to healthcare workers on the frontline.

