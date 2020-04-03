Colbie Caillat Calls Off Engagement to Justin Young After 10 Years Together

Colbie Caillat has ended her years-long engagement with her Gone West bandmate, Justin Young.

The 34-year-old singer broke the news via a statement shared to her Instagram on Thursday. She and Young had been together for over 10 years.

"This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all. After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship," Caillat wrote, in a joint message with the Hawaiian singer-songwriter. "We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have."

"It will be hard, but oftentimes the hard choice is the right choice and the path that will allow each of us to move forward and to grow," the statement added. "We continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for our love and time together."

Young proposed to Caillat back in May 2015, during a trip to Bermuda to celebrate the "Bubbly" singer's 30th birthday. "This sweet man asked me to be his lobster....and I said yes :)" she revealed via Instagram at the time."

When ET spoke with Caillat and her country band (also made up of Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy) in May 2019, they opened up about how they were capitalizing on heartbreak and harmonies.

"It feels so much better to sing sad songs, even if you're happy," Reeves said of their debut EP, Tides. "There's just something about that emotion that really gets to you because we've all been heartbroken before and we've all been sad."

"It's so relatable to everyone," Caillat added.

