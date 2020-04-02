Raven-Symone Talks the Possibility of a Cheetah Girls Reunion, References Co-Stars' Drama (Exclusive)

They are sisters, they stand together! Raven-Symone took some time out of her quarantine life to chat with ET's Deidre Behar about her new song, "Spacetruck," and what it would take to get the Cheetah Girls to reunite for another film in today's world of reboots and remakes.

"I need to talk to the girls first because we need to curate an answer," the 34-year-old Disney alum admits. "This can go so sideways on so many levels."

But there's one co-star that Raven would collaborate with no matter what.

"Listen, I'm down with Adrienne [Bailon Houghton], whatever Adrienne's down to do, I'm down," she says. "I will work with Adrienne for the rest of my life. She's awesome sauce. I love everybody in their own ways."

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Raven also seemingly alluded to the recent internet drama between Adrienne and their Cheetah Girls co-star, Kiely Williams.

"It's just, real girl groups have their moments, imagine a fake one," she quips.

Last week, Kiely made headlines during an Instagram Live chat when she called her co-star and former 3LW bandmate, Adrienne, out for "pretending to be my best friend."

"I don't see a reason why I would need to go on The Real because I'm not promoting anything, right? So there's no reason to do that for me," Kiely said at the time. "Also, I'mma be honest with you: I don't think Adrienne wants to, like, have live TV with me. 'Cause, I mean, she's gonna have to say, 'Yes, Kiely, I did pretend to be your best friend. Now, I am not.'"

Despite this drama, Raven remains devoted to the message of the Cheetah Girls films.

"The message of the Cheetah Girl movement is the most beautiful thing I think I've ever been a part of and the stories that can come out and have come out have shaped and molded many generations, which is awesome sauce!" she says. "And yes, how I would love to be a part of that brand again. But it needs to be genuine. We all have to be there."

She also acknowledged that she didn't appear in the 2008 sequel, Cheetah Girls: One World.

"It was my bad for not being in the [third] one, that was my bad, but you know, who knows. After corona, anything is possible!" she notes, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

She was also thrilled to hear that her co-star, Sabrina Bryan, was expecting her first child.

"She is! Congratulations. I haven't spoken to her," Raven says. "Oh, I'm so happy for her. I need to catch up!"

