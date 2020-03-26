Nikki Bella Shares Nude Baby Bump Selfie at 21 Weeks Pregnant: 'Is It Too Much?'

Nikki Bella is giving fans a peek at her growing baby bump!

The Total Bellas star -- who is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev -- took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, sharing a nude selfie of herself in the bathroom. She revealed she's currently 21 weeks pregnant.

Nikki shared another photo one day later of Artem and her twin sister, Brie Bella (who is also pregnant), contemplating whether or not her nude pic was "too much."

"OK, so discussing with Brie and Artem right now if my pregnancy naked photo was too much. They think yes I think no," she captioned it, including an interactive poll so her fans could vote. "Maybe I'm wrong lol. Need to bring this debate to the podcast! But was it too much?"

As of Thursday evening, 69% fans voted "No," while 31% voted "Yes."

Earlier this week, ET caught up with Nikki and Brie via Zoom, where they opened up about what extra precautions they're taking to keep themselves and their babies safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Brie also revealed that her husband, Daniel Bryan, is currently in Orlando, Florida, and said he will stay in a hotel for 15 days once he returns home on Thursday.

"The nice thing is we're neighbors so we've been keeping each other company, keeping each other calm, and helping each other with our fears and anxiety of the uncertainty of this virus," Brie explained. "We're really lucky we have each other. We have definitely built a compound. We don't let family come over; it's just been Nicole, Artem, Birdie and I. We enjoy our coffees in the morning and then we switch having dinner at each other's houses so it feels like we have somewhere we're going."

"We're just trying to stay super positive. This is a scary time for everyone, so we're just trying to keep our heads up high, especially for our babies," Nikki added. "We're lucky because Artem's here too with us. He's been cooking a lot of our meals. Because we have each other, it's been easy to isolate. We isolated, I want to say, a week before they were really encouraging people to stay home because being pregnant, we are at a high risk, having lower immune systems."

Hear more in the video below.

