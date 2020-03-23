Colton Underwood Offers Health Update Amid Coronavirus Recovery

Colton Underwood is continuing to detail his symptoms and recovery from coronavirus.

The former Bachelor -- who revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 -- took to Instagram on Monday to share an update on his health. As Underwood explained, he's had a "rough" few days.

"The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breath. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20 percent of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this," he wrote. "I’ve been journaling throughout this and I’ll share some of those soon."

"I'm currently on hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak and last night the doctor prescribed an inhaler, also. I'm hopeful that they are starting to work!" Underwood continued. "This morning was the first time that I've felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this. I'm hopeful that I've turned the corner and will be back to 100 percent soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine."

Underwood has been recovering at girlfriend Cassie Randolph's parents' house in Huntington Beach, California. He's been quarantined on the third story of the home, while Cassie and her family have isolated themselves throughout the rest of the house.

"The Health Department called and spoke to both Cassie's mom and me to make sure we understood timing and what to do," Underwood said. "When they make food they make an extra plate and drop it off and have been checking on me regularly to make sure I am comfortable and breathing! They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me. Stay positive people...We got this!"

Cassie also shared a video on her Instagram, titled "quarantine chronicles." The 13-minute clip shows how she's been taking care of Underwood throughout his recovery, and keeping herself busy at home.

While joining Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima on Saturday's "Group Date," a nightly Instagram live they're hosting while self-isolating, Underwood opened up about having the Randolph family's support.

"If I wouldn’t be here with the Randolphs, Cassie and her family, I wouldn't be good. Even here, at times, it gets challenging and thus feels sort of lonely. They've been amazing and supporting, we're all in this together. Not just us as a family, us a nation and as a world," Underwood continued. "My family back in Denver and Illinois both really appreciate [the Randolphs], they’ve been great."

