Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

The rapid spread of the coronavirus is causing cancellations and postponements of sporting events and affecting sports around the globe. Now, the list of players in the NBA who have tested positive continues to grow, as the Lakers and Celtics have both confirmed players on their rosters have tested positive for COVID-19, with Boston guard Marcus Smart confirming his diagnosis on social media.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been at least 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to CBS News, and at least 150 people in the U.S. have died due to the virus. In addition, multiple states are under a state of emergency politicians from the local to federal level along with public health officials are recommending large gatherings of people -- including sporting events -- in coronavirus hotspots be canceled or closed to the public.

Two more NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, have confirmed that players on the two teams' rosters have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician," the Lakers tweeted.

The Boston Celtics also released a statement.

The list of NBA teams affected by the coronavirus continues to grow with the Philadelphia 76ers announcing that three people in the organization tested positive for the disease. The statement does not say who were the people infected, only that they come from a group including players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff.

