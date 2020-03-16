Reese Witherspoon Declares She's 'Best Friends' With Beyoncé

Reese Witherspoon wants the world to know that her new BFF is Beyoncé.

During her guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, the actress jokingly bragged about her tight-knit bond with the singer.

Witherspoon recalled her epic night at the 2020 Golden Globes, when she unashamedly asked Beyoncé and JAY-Z for some of their champagne.

"Well, I just noticed that they were having champagne and we had, um, run out of water at our table," she recalled. "So I was thirsty and so was [Jennifer] Aniston, who was sitting next to me. And I was like, 'Well, JAY-Z seems to have a giant bottle of champagne.'"

"He was like, 'Yeah, do you want some champagne?' I was like, 'Yes, I do.' Because clearly, he brings the good stuff," she added. "And then afterwards, he sent me a whole case of it!"

Witherspoon and DeGeneres then went back and forth, jokingly trying to decide who is better friends with Queen Bey and JAY-Z.

"She sent me clothes," Witherspoon said, referencing Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park collection. "And then I was like, 'I think Ellen might like these,' and then she sent them to you. Because Beyoncé and I are really good friends. I mean, really, really good friends."

"In fact, you might say best friends," she added. "Some might say that."

