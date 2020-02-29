Adam Levine Apologizes for 'Unprofessional' Concert In Chile After He Receives Backlash

Adam Levine is saying sorry to his fans in Chile.

The Maroon 5 frontman took to Instagram Story on Friday to apologize for his "unprofessional" behavior during the band's performance at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival the night before.

"I’d really like to address reactions to the concert and kind of explain myself because I feel like you guys deserve that," Levine, 40, explained in his video. "You know, being in a band you play a lot of shows and I am so passionate and excited about concerts and about being my best and about the band being our best, and being our best for you guys, honestly, you know. Performing I take so seriously. Sometimes too seriously.”

"And to be totally frank, there were some things holding me back sonically last night," he continued. "And I let them get to me, and it impacted how I was behaving on stage, which was unprofessional and I apologize for that."

He added that he always wants to be the best and represent the band in the best way. "I struggled a lot and sometimes it’s really hard for me to mask the struggle. For that, I did let you guys down and I apologize," he said, adding that it's "one show of many" and that they adore their fans in Chile.

“Last night wasn’t our best and, for that, all I can say is that I’m really sorry," he concluded.

According to CHV Noticias, Maroon 5 was 30 minutes late to their set, with Levine delivering "low energy" while on stage. In another video posted online, Levine sounds frustrated as he can be heard saying, "That was a TV show. That was not a concert.” Many fans in attendance took to social media to express their disappointment in the singer's performance or poke fun at him.

" I just saw #Maroon5 show in the latin festival and it was SO bad d**n, and then i saw how he insulted the organization and the city? Like what?? I feel bad for the latin people, he was so disrespectful," one person tweeted.

I just saw #Maroon5 show in the latin festival and it was SO bad damn, and then i saw how he insulted the organization and the city? Like what?? I feel bad for the latin people, he was so disrespectful 😠 — Coni Vel ⨺ (@Conilarda) February 28, 2020

@maroon5 love your music but your show in Viña del Mar was disrespectful to every fan who paid and waited to see you live. Very frustrating. Hope u make up to them tomorrow in Santiago #Maroon5 #Maroon5EnChile — RayBeron (@RayBeron) February 28, 2020

#Maroon5

Adam Levine en Viña del mar descripción gráfica: pic.twitter.com/mV4aom5sq9 — AtomicMess (@SahirLovesSushi) February 28, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Chile for having to listen to Maroon 5. — Chris Love (@chrisjlove79) February 28, 2020

Adam Levine cuando le dijeron que era hora de salir a escenario.

#Maroon5#Vina2020 pic.twitter.com/9DZfwnCr9u — John Pietro Zamorano (@johnprietz) February 28, 2020

The band also performed in Santiago, Chile, on Friday night. The concert was well received by fans on social media.

Great show in Santiago de Chile 🇨🇱 @maroon5 pic.twitter.com/no4vg4Tfkd — Oscar Vergara (@oscar_vergara_r) February 29, 2020

Levine has been focusing on his music and touring with Maroon 5 since he left The Voice in May 2019 after 16 seasons.

