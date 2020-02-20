Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Launches Collection with Major Activewear Brand

If there's one star who knows what makes good activewear, it's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The super fit former wrestler-turned-action star has once again teamed up with Under Armour on a new collection of activewear for his collaboration with the brand, Project Rock.

Designed for those who work the hardest at the gym, the latest range features the brand's innovative UA Charged Cotton, which has the comfortable feel of natural cotton yet has more stretch and dries faster. The new styles include items for men, women and youth, including a new colorway of the popular PR2 Training Shoe with HOVR.

On Thursday morning, Johnson posted clips of the collection's campaign launch video on his Instagram.

Johnson stars in the campaign, in which he can be seen rocking the new pieces while doing intense workouts in the gym. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, an ambassador of the brand, is also featured.

Courtesy of Under Armour

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from Johnson's latest collection with Under Armour, ahead.

