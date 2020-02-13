Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Says She Keeps Up With Her Daughter Through Instagram
Tina Knowles uses technology to stay in touch with her family. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 66-year-old mother of Beyoncé and Solange reveals how she keeps up with her kids and grandchildren -- Beyoncé's 8-year-old daughter, Blue, and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, and Solange's 15-year-old son, Daniel -- amid their busy lives.
"We group text all the time, and that’s how I keep up, because I have girls who are super busy on different parts of the continent," she tells the magazine. "And a lot of times I find out what they’re doing by looking at Instagram."
38 years ago today you came into my life and i know without a shred of doubt that God sent you!!! I had recently lost my mom and never thought that i could feel that particular kind of love again but .7 months later i was pregnant with you (39 years ago people) The moment i saw you i knew that that was IT !!!! We’ve been the best of friends since then . You have brought me such Joy and pride and love and friendship !!! Your heart is as big as Texas !! You are one of the best moms ever ! And I love you soo much ❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️Have the best birthday EVER!!!! Mom
When ET caught up with Tina last August, she revealed how she likes to spend time with her granddaughter, Blue. "I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay!" she said of Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z. "But it's just for playtime. We have fun!"
Tina even dubbed Blue "quite the makeup artist," adding that she "puts stones and does all this fancy stuff."
"She can do a perfect cat eye," Tina added. "She's a little artist."
