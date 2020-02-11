Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna and More Attend Beyonce and JAY-Z's Star-Studded Oscars Party
The next best thing to attending the Academy Awards? Beyoncé and JAY-Z's annual Oscars Gold after-party!
Shortly after accolades were handed out inside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday, A-listers jumped in their cars and headed straight to the star-studded bash at Chateau Marmont to continue the celebrations. While details of the party are typically kept private, a few celebrity guests took to Instagram to share pics of themselves getting ready for the soirée.
Reese Witherspoon, chic in a silver Dolce and Gabbana dress, matching heels and Forevermark jewelry, was one of the first to post. "Only @beyonce could get me out of the house past 11pm," she joked. "#oscars 💫."
Chrissy Teigen was also feeling a little starstruck before heading to the party with husband John Legend, writing, "Changed for the night!! @Beyonce if there is any, any way you’re reading this please just know I stare at you and don't talk because I am truly so nervous to say something stupid but we love you and thank you so much!!!"
View this post on Instagram
changed for the night!! @Beyonce if there is any, any way you’re reading this please just know I stare at you and don’t talk because I am truly so nervous to say something stupid but we love you and thank you so much!!! (Love to @hairinel and @novakaplan and @monicarostyle for late night glam!!)
The always-stylish Rihanna stepped out in a gorgeous black Alexandre Vauthier dress, pairing the look with strappy heels and jewelry by Messika Paris and Verdura.
Kate Hudson opted for a much brighter ensemble, pairing her yellow-and-blue Vivienne Westwood dress with a vibrant red lip. "I went out.... 🤩 #HadFunToo," she wrote. "💃 #Oscars2020."
Gabrielle Union followed suit, donning a neon green top and blazer by Nicolas Jebran, while her husband, Dwyane Wade, wowed in all white. "We may or may not include the dog in our afterparty adventures," the actress shared on Instagram.
Adele was also in attendance, showing off her dramatically slimmed-down figure in a sparkly, leopard-print dress and hoop earrings.
View this post on Instagram
Na wczorajszej prywatnej imprezie Beyoncé i Jaya Z rozmawiałam z Adele o... butach (Adele na zdjęciu po zrzuceniu chyba z 30kg!), a Jay Z uczył mnie imprezowego układu tanecznego. Wiem, że brzmi to surrealistycznie. Ale posłuchajcie od początku... Tylko ok. 200 osób, na małej, klubowej przestrzeni, z najlepszą muzyką, z zakazem robienia zdjęć (powyższe to wyjątek poimprezowy). Ulica zamknięta i pilnie strzeżona, wejście kuchennymi drzwiami, żeby nie dało się nikogo sfotografować. Impreza, na której wszyscy mogą się wyluzować i zaszaleć! Każdy dostaje na wejściu ... kapcie (nie weszłam w tę opcję) i bawi się bez skrępowania do białego rana. Zaczęło się od rozmowy z Adele o moich szpilkach (namawiała mnie na kapcie które sama miała na nogach). Szczerze, nie poznałam jej bo jest teraz szczupła jak przecinek! Gadałyśmy zaśmiewając się do momentu kiedy powiedziała jak się nazywa...😉 Rozmowa z Adele była przepustką do miłej konwersacji z Rihanną. A później już było totalne szaleństwo! Jay Z uczył mnie układu tanecznego (bezskutecznie bo skomplikowany, ale za to było śmiesznie), Beyoncé patrząc na mój brokatowy, świecący garnitur stwierdziła ze śmiechem że ją przyćmiłam (miała na sobie ciemnogranatową, welurową suknię), z Leo DiCaprio tańczyłam przez chwile za rękę (taka była konwencja, a ja stałam obok), otoczony wianuszkiem dziewczyn Bradley Cooper posyłał mi uśmiechy, ale chyba dlatego że jego też rozśmieszył mój taniec z Jayem Z. Klan Kardashianek (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe) bawił się we własnym gronie. Kanye West i Travis Scott wzięli udział w radosnym jam session gospodarzy. Popis na scenie dał Puff Diddy, a pod sceną parkietem zawładnęli jego synowie. Charlize Theron zaproponowała mi kawałek pizzy, kiedy z ciekawości zajrzałam do pudełka które niosła (do jedzenia była do wyboru pizza, kawior, ostrygi lub homary). W towarzystwie Lany del Rey był reżyser Jo Jo Rabbit - Taika Waititi, z nim rozmawiałam najdłużej, o jego filmie, który uwielbiam. Zapomniałam o paru osobach: Margot Robbie, Adriana Lima, Jessica Alba, Reese Whiterspoon, Jeff Bezos, Timothe Chalamet, Spike Lee... Ot, takie zwykłe przyjęcie 😉. Do hotelu wróciłam o 7:00...
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez was shutting it down in a sparkly Julien Macdonald gown that accentuated her curvaeous figure. She was joined by her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who looked dapper in a classic black tux.
View this post on Instagram
The amazing @jlo looked sensational at the @vanityfair and @theacademy Oscars’ After Party wearing a liquid metallic emerald-green faceted beaded gown with thigh split from the SS20 #JULIENXGABRIELA collection. Styled by @robzangardi and @marielhaenn Hair by @chrisappleton1 Makeup by @scottbarnescosmetics Nails by @tombachik
And what would a party be without the Kardashians? Khloe Kardashian showed up in a strapless white gown that featured a thigh-high slit...
...while Kim Kardashian West turned heads in a cream Alexander McQueen dress and her best accessory, husband Kanye West, by her side!
See more party pics from stars like Kylie Jenner, La La Anthony and more below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloe Kardashian Says Kourtney ‘Ruined’ Her Post-Oscars Night Out With Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Better Than Ever' While Attending Oscars Party
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.