Scarlett Johansson Shines in Gold Fringe Bustier Gown at 2020 Oscars

Scarlett Johansson knows how to turn heads on the red carpet!

The 35-year-old actress was simply divine while arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 2020 Oscars, the grand finale of awards season.

Johansson wowed in a sheeny gold gown that fit her like a glove. The strapless dress featured a bustier silhouette with sparkly fringe detailing that wrapped around the corset bodice and hung down. She styled the gown with her blonde locks in an effortless updo. For glam, she opted for metallic eyes, gorgeous contour and glossy lip.

She was joined by her fiancé Colin Jost on the red carpet. The couple were adorable as they smiled for the cameras. Jost looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

It's a big night for Johansson, who got double the love from the Academy, with nominations for two projects. She's nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Marriage Story, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.

Johansson has come a long way since her first appearance at the Academy Awards. In 2004, she dressed to impress in a mermaid-esque ensemble, consisting of a silk turquoise dress by Alberta Ferretti, gold and silver accessories and a bright red lip.

Since then, she's rocked everything from this beautiful, lace Dolce & Gabbana number in 2011...

...to this jaw-dropping emerald gown by Versace in 2015.

Her last appearance at the annual awards show was in 2017, when she donned a beautiful flowy Alaia dress with an edgy belt and matching bracelets.

