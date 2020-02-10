Brad Pitt Thanks His Kids in Emotional Oscars Speech: 'You Color Everything I Do'

Brad Pitt completed his awards season sweep on Sunday at the Oscars, winning Best Supporting Actor for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The actor thanked his kids in the speech, appearing to get choked up. Pitt shares six kids with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie -- Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and Knox and Vivienne, 11.

"This is for my kids," Pitt said at the end of his speech. "You color everything I do. I adore you."

Pitt also thanked Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, whom he called "original, and one of a kind."

He then gave a shout-out to his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Leo, I'll ride on your coattails any day, man," he said. "The view's fantastic."

At the beginning of his speech, Pitt got political, mentioning former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who wanted to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, but the Senate eventually voted against calling any witnesses.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," he said. "I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it -- in the end, the adults do the right thing."

ET spoke with Pitt on the red carpet on Sunday and he talked about the excitement of the Oscars.

"You know, it's our highest honor and it's a long run, so it's exciting to get to the end and it's exciting for it to be the biggest of the biggest and it'll be exciting to get back to work again," he said.

He also joked of his speech if he were to win, "No I'm going all, like, downer tonight. That's my plan. ... Just get 'em down. Just get 'em down and angry."

The honor is Pitt's second Academy Award, and first for acting. He won an Oscar in 2014 as a producer on Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave, and was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 1996 for 12 Monkeys, and Best Actor in 2009 and 2012 for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball, respectively.

Pitt has been an undeniable fan favorite during the 2020 awards season. He won the Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics' Choice Award, BAFTA and more en route to the Oscars, bringing his charm and charisma to every event. The 56-year-old star won over even the snootiest of A-listers when he wore his name tag throughout the recent luncheon for Academy nominees (as if someone might have trouble placing that face), and brought the house down when he joked about putting the wins on his Tinder profile.

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife," he joked in his SAG Awards acceptance speech. "It was a big stretch."

Then of course, there was that reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the same awards show. Check out the video below to see what Pitt had to say to ET about their buzzed-about backstage meet-up.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Jokes He's Preparing to Be a 'Downer' With His Oscars Acceptance Speech (Exclusive)

Mindy Kaling's 'Only Concern' at the 2020 Oscars Is Getting Brad Pitt and Laura Dern to Date (Exclusive)

How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship Has Evolved Since Their Divorce