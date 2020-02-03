Shakira's Crystal-Embellished Super Bowl Halftime Show Boots Cost $20,000 (Exclusive)

Shakira's bedazzled red boots at the Super Bowl halftime show costs $20,000, ET confirms.

Fashion designer Dan Life embellished the ruby stompers that the "She Wolf" singer wore onstage for her opening performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. Jennifer Lopez also performed that night.

Life shared with ET on Monday about enhancing the 43-year-old musician's boots that are 15 years old from her own personal collection.

"So the boots were Shak’s favorite pair that she wore for so many years and so this was a very sentimental addition to her look," Life says.

The designer added that Shakira's stylists reached out to him to "help bring her idea to life."

"I had direction from her team, but during the final week, Shakira and I got to work together on it which was pretty cool," he says.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Life confirms to ET that the adornment includes 30,000 Siam Swarovski crystals, making the cost of the boots $20,000, which "took 10 days and nights of work!"

Shakira paired the blingy boots with a coordinating sparkly red bustier crop top with criss-cross straps and fringed skirt, custom-designed by Peter Dundas. It also featured a corset that was removed for her belly dance solo. Altogether, nearly two million crystals were used for her opening look.

The Colombian songstress changed into another Dundas ensemble -- this time a gold look, which she wore when she joined J.Lo onstage for the finale. Shakira rocked a bomber jacket that boasted gold paillette embroidery and gold-and-white Swarovski crystals. She teamed the piece with a gold crop top and matching high-waist hot pants. She finished off the look with gold jersey socks and Adidas Superstar sneakers customized by Dundas with Swarovski gold crystals.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dundas tells ET it took two trips to Miami, two to Italy and one to India, along with two sleepless nights, to create the stunning looks for Shakira.

"We did two fittings on body doubles before the last week, but Shakira’s performances have very technical requirements so then we did daily fittings for last week on Shakira to get the fit right," Dundas says.

"I approached it as I do any Dundas couture design. It is important to find the right combination between need, Shak's personality and our brand's DNA because that is what she expects from us, the designer adds. "The end goal was to make her feel and look her absolute best!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Shakira's Tongue Inspires Biggest Super Bowl Meme -- Here's the Meaning Behind It

Get the Look: Jennifer Lopez's Bronzed Glow and Bouncy Curls at Super Bowl Halftime Show

All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 8 Super Bowl Halftime Costumes