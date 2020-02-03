J Balvin and Bad Bunny Bring Reggaeton to Electric Super Bowl Halftime Show

J Balvin and Bad Bunny brought reggaeton to the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

The reggaetoneros surprised fans when they stepped out to perform with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during their mega-show at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. As the two Latina superstars dominated their performances, Shakira kicked off the performance singing her hits like, "Whenever, Wherever," "Empire," and many more. Bad Bunny then joined Shakira as they sang "I Like It" and "Chantaje." The Puerto Rican singer was dressed in all silver.

Al Bello/Getty Image

J.Lo then took over the second half with an incredible melody of hits. Balvin came out during J.Lo's set to sing a snippet of "Que Calor" and "Mi Gente." The Colombian rapper was casually dressed in black sweatsuits yet still showed off his swagger while teaming up with Lopez for a dynamic performance.

Before the halftime show, Balvin posted a photo of him and Bad Bunny. "Llamando al equipo oasis para el Súper bowl !!!! Legoooooo LATINO GANG," he wrote, which translates to "calling team oasis for the Super Bowl."

It's been a star-studded game, with Yolanda Adams singing "America the Beautiful" at the top of the game and Demi Lovato delivering a passionate National Anthem. Also on hand is Beyoncé and JAY-Z, along with their daughter Blue Ivy, and many more celebs.

The game also began with a sweet tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others, who died last Sunday in a helicopter crash.

For more Super Bowl coverage, see below.

