Taylor Swift Reacts to Nikki Glaser’s Apology for Weight Comments in ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary
Taylor Swift is open to forgiveness following the release of her raw and emotional documentary, Miss Americana, on Friday.
The one and a half hour-long Netflix documentary followed the star as she navigated the last few years of her life and tackled topics from politics to music.
She also dealt with her own internal struggles with acceptance and image. Specifically, Swift opened up about battling an eating disorder for the first time, saying sometimes she would "starve" herself if she saw a photo where she thought she looked fat. Accompanying this information were several clips of interviews where different people were talking negatively about Swift, including comedian Nikki Glaser, who called the singer "too skinny" and mocked her "model friends."
Shortly after the documentary was released, Glaser took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a Taylor Swift shirt, featuring the singer's Red album cover.
"I love @taylorswift," she began her post. "Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of a**hats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music."
Glaser went on to note that some of her own struggles likely led to her making the comments featured in the documentary.
"If you’re familiar with my 'work' at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably 'feeling fat' that day and was jealous," she continued. "Also, I’ve had people say the same s**t about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you’re struggling. And I was only bothered by her model friends because I’d like to be her friend and I’m not a model."
She noted that she felt led to post an apology to Swift, writing, "I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I’m sorry for any pain I caused her and that I’d love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy."
Shortly after, Swift commented on the post, "Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves. I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with. Sending a massive hug. 💗."
