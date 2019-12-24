Justin Bieber announces new music, tour with date in Houston

HOUSTON – Justin Bieber is back and treating his fans with an early Christmas gift.

Bieber announced everything his die-hard fans have been waiting for- a new album and tour.

In the video, the singer teases his new single titled “Yummy” which is set to release on Jan. 3. Bieber’s most recent music release was a collaboration with country duo Dan + Shay on “10,000 Hours," however, he has not independently released new music since 2016.

Also in the video, the singer announced a 45-date North American tour beginning in Seattle. Bieber will return to Houston on July 2 to perform at NRG Stadium.

Information regarding the sale of tickets is yet to be announced.