‘Galveston is still great!’: Dr. Phil shares 51-year-old Galveston photo

GALVESTON, Texas – Phillip Calvin McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, shared his love last week for Galveston by posting a throwback photo on his social media accounts where he is seen posing in red swim trunks and holding a surfboard on a sunny day at Galveston’s pier.

“Just rode a GIANT WAVE, well actually about 12” FOREVER, well actually about 8 seconds if you count the falling part!” he wrote in the post. “Seriously tho Galveston is still great! Nicest people ever! #galveston #1968 #throwback."

Just rode a GIANT WAVE, well actually about 12” FOREVER, well actually about 8 seconds if you count the falling part! Seriously tho Galveston is still great! Nicest people ever! #galveston #1968 #throwback Posted by Dr. Phil on Saturday, December 7, 2019

According to the post, the photo dates back to 1968, which means that McGraw was around 18 years old when the picture was taken.

“Who knew that Surf City was Galveston,” Cherryl Smith, one of Dr. Phil’s top Facebook fans, wrote. “And Dr. Phil on a longboard? Way to hang in there, Dr. Phil!”

“He was in Galveston today???!” Galveston-resident Shelly Grigg-Langford wrote, “I live in the Strand district, would have loved to have seen him! Great throwback pic!”

McGraw has a connection to Texas since that’s where he earned his doctoral degree and also where he practiced clinical psychology as a licensed psychologist, according to his official website.