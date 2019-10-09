10 Houston events that are perfect for your family this Fall

HOUSTON - If you are looking to enjoy the cooler fall weather and get into the Halloween spirit, check out these 10 events below.

1. Zoo Boo at the Houston Zoo



When: Oct. 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27

Where: Houston Zoo

What: Guests visiting the Houston Zoo on these days can partake in kid-friendly events including playing in the Whataburger pumpkin patch, seeing the monster mural and spooky stamp station and plenty of photo opportunities for the whole family. There will be a DJ spinning the best tunes to get you in the Halloween spirit. Don’t forget to come in costume.

Website: https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/zoo-boo-2/

2. 2019 Kids Oktoberfest



When: Oct. 12

Where: Czech Center Museum Houston

What: Oktoberfest is still in full swing and don’t let the kids miss out on the fun. Kids’ Okoberfest will include street art, crafting, face-painting balloon art and a puppet show about a Czech fairy tale. Parents are welcome to drink a Czech beer and explore the museum. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-oktoberfest-tickets-69084901801

3. The Great Harvest Festival



When : Oct. 12

Where: Bicentennial Park, Baytown

What: Along with free admission, the first 100 children receive a free pumpkin to decorate. The festival includes a pumpkin patch with photo opportunities, pumpkin carving contest, rides, games, face painting, a petting zoo, exotic reptiles, live family entertainment, food trucks, shopping and more. There will be a pumpkin carving contest.

Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-harvest-festival-tickets-55389108314

4. ArBOOretum 2019



When: Oct. 19

Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

What: Head over to the Arboretum for their biggest family event of the year complete with live animals, pumpkin decorating and a trick-or-treat nature trail. There will also be face painting, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, spooky science show, blood drive and a Halloween market featuring activities and wares from local vendors. Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door. Children 3 and under go free.

Website: https://houstonarboretum.org/events/arbooretum-2019/

5. Houston Family Fun Fest— Katy



When: Oct. 20

Where: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch

What: Houston Family Magazine will host their bi-annual family fun fest complete with children’s games and activities, shopping and food vendors.

Website: https://mommypoppins.com/houston-kids/event/free/houston-family-fun-fest-katy

6. Halloween Kids Fest



When: Oct. 26 and 27

Where: Downtown Aquarium

What: Head over to the Downtown Aquarium to get ready for Halloween with plenty of fun kid-friendly activities. Activities include games and prizes, a costume contest, guess the weight of the giant pumpkin, animal appearances, monster mural painting, pumpkin patch painting, trick-or-treating and mad science experiments. It is $4 for the “Not so Haunted Train Ride.” Admission to the museum is ½ price for kids in costume.

Website: https://www.aquariumrestaurants.com/downtownaquariumdenver/promos/Halloween-Fest/

7. Houston Family Fun Fest—Evelyn’s Park



When: Oct. 27

Where: Evelyn’s Park

What: Houston Family Magazine will host another event at Evelyn’s Park filled with face painting, a rock wall, activities under every tent, inflatables, arts & crafts, door prizes, music, onstage performances, goodie bags and more.

Website: https://evelynspark.org/events/houston-family-magazine-fun-festival

8. KIFEST —Kids International Festival 2019



When: Nov. 16

Where: Blossom Heights Park

What: This free event highlights different international cultures through music, art, cuisine and more. There will be cultural performances from different countries, vendors providing games, arts & crafts, international cuisine and more.

Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kifest-kids-international-festival-2019-tickets-64400797519

9. Annual Children’s Festival at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

When: Nov. 9 and 10

Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

What: The festival will have lots of family activities including a Thomas & Friends sing along adventure, bubble runners, mini go-karts, bungee jumpers, inflatable bumper cars, rock climbing walls, obstacle courses, children’s art, touch-a-truck, a s.t.e.a.m. station and more.

Website: https://www.woodlandscenter.org/events-performing-arts/featured/2019/childrens-festival-saturday

10. Halloween Trick-or-Treat at City Centre



When: Oct. 31

Where: City Centre

What: Sponsored by H-E-B and Texas Children’s Hospital- West Campus, City Centre will offer children and parents to trick-or-treat around the district following a monster mash under the stars with Life Time Athletic in the plaza. Check out the website for participating merchants with candy.

Website: https://citycentrehouston.com/events/detail/halloween-trick-or-treat2019

