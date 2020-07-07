Bad Bunny Talks Sexuality and Being Free to Love Whoever You Want in 'Playboy' Cover Story

Bad Bunny is an ally to all. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican reggaetonero talks about the importance of loving whoever you want to love, and making sure he stands up for others who don't have a voice.

"Right now, I am in a position where I feel so free," Bad Bunny, who stars in two digital Playboy covers, tells the publication in a new interview. The artist makes history as the first man, aside from Hugh Hefner, to appear on a Playboy cover.

Bad Bunny is known for challenging the status quo by questioning the toxic masculinity that's often ingrained in the Latinx culture, with his inclusive music videos, denouncing homophobia on his social media platforms and standing up for the marginalized. His music video for "Ignorantes" with Sech features LGBTQ relationships, while his "Yo Perreo Sola" visual sees him dressing in drag. The video also conveys a very powerful message -- if a woman wants to dance alone at a club, that's her given right.

"I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities," Bad Bunny tells Playboy. "In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they're meant to.”

He goes on to explain that he wants to make sure everyone feels included and can enjoy reggaeton and his music.

"There's nothing worse than being somewhere and feeling like you don't belong. I've been trying to make sure everybody feels part of the culture of reggaeton," he notes. "I want to make sure they feel that they have someone there, that friend that can stand up for them."

"The music industry and society in general [treat women] like they're nothing. Women are human beings and deserve respect and the same treatment as anybody else," he adds.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny also opened up to ET about the importance of talking about mental health and breaking stereotypes.

"I think, as a reggaeton singer, I have a [fan base] that I think needs that message or that type of education," he told ET, explaining that he's not sure if others have realized how necessary it is to talk about issues affecting the LGBTQ community. "Creo que nadie en la vida a pensado, nadie en la vida quizá han realizado que se necesitaba. So, I decide to talk about these issue because it's important."

J Balvin also praised his friend for his bold choices, telling ET, "It impressed me in a great way," Balvin said of the music video. "I'm happy because we need diversity. We need to open our minds and level up our conscience. And, respect and be tolerant about sexuality. It's really dope."

"I think it was really needed," he continued. "I love it and there is nothing bad about it. It's a great thing."

