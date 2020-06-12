Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Racist Comment About His Biracial Granddaughter

Todd Chrisley has no time for racist comments about his family. The reality star was joined by his 7-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, on his Chrisley Confessions podcast this week and shared the news on his Instagram page.

"Silent Racism, I Love How God Made Me, and It's Enough. Today I am joined by surprise guest Chloe for a conversation about race and racism in America," the Chrisley Knows Best star captioned a photo of the pair. "Plus your questions about how the show affects regular life."

However, one follower made her opinion about Chloe, who is biracial, known in the comments section. "I'm sorry, I don't like it. Marry your own color," the user wrote. "It really screws up the kids."

Todd quickly replied, writing, "Hello Patti, I hope that the Lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn't screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will. I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity."

On the podcast, Todd and Chloe -- who is the daughter of Todd's eldest son, Kyle, and his ex, Angela Johnson -- discussed the ongoing events in the country, including the Black Lives Matter protests and dialogues about racial inequality.

"Chloe is 7, so Chloe needs to be involved in these conversations at 7, because she needs to know that this country, this world, as they see her -- they will see you as a black girl," Todd noted.

"I have a black mom and a white dad and I love how God made me," Chloe said.

Todd gained full custody of Chloe in 2016, amid Kyle's struggles with mental health and drug addiction. In 2014, Todd opened up to ET about supporting his son through his ups and downs.

"Our hopes are as a family to continue to lift him up, get him back to where he needs to be," he explained at the time. "It doesn't change my love for him. He's my child."

