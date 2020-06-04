Demi Lovato Honors Late Breonna Taylor and Calls for Change

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd,Demi Lovato is also taking a moment to pay tribute to Breonna Taylor.

The singer reminded her followers that Taylor -- a 26-year-old black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, home in March -- would have turned 27 on Friday and to continue to fight for justice.

"It’s Breonna Taylor’s birthday this Friday. She was an EMT on the frontlines during corona. Around midnight on March 13th police broke down her door and shot her 8 times, no evidence of a crime was uncovered. #birthdayforbreonna #justiceforbreonnataylor," Lovato tweeted alongside a drawing of Taylor.

In Lovato's Instagram repost, the message adds a call to action, suggesting to call the governor of Kentucky. "The sole crime was the murder of Breonna Taylor. Her crime being asleep in her own home. @battymamzelle thought of a great way to honor Breonna’s birthday, send cards to the attorney general. The most underserved demographic in America is black women, we cannot allow them to forget Breonna," the message states.

Lovato also posted a lengthy message about how all four fired officers who were involved in Floyd's death were officially charged Wednesday. The third-degree murder charge that Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, received was also upgraded to second-degree murder.

Lovato also touched on white privilege and how people need to do better and make changes in police departments.

"White people: PLEASE HELP FIGHT THIS GOOD FIGHT. The Black community NEEDS YOU!!!!" she wrote in part. "To the 'good' cops: Stop letting your co-workers kill black people. Period. I thank you for hearing everyone and protecting us but oh my god please do something! Please do better!"

As she addressed her black followers, fans and coworkers, she also wrote, "I hate my white privilege. It feels gross.. like having blood money or something. But I will use it to change things in whatever way I can."

For more information and to help the Taylor and Floyd families, as well as support the Black Lives Matter movement, see below.

