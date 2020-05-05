Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger Talk Family Milestones and Giving Back Amid COVID-19 (Exclusive)

Maria Shriver's family has lots to celebrate this year and are making the best of things during such unprecedented circumstances.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Maria and her son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, about how their famous family is coping amid the coronavirus pandemic and what they're doing to give back.

As far as milestones go, the proud mom gushed over her daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, being pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Pratt and how her son, Christopher Schwarzenegger, just graduated from college.

"I'm really proud of her. Obviously she and Chris are super happy," the 64-year-old author says of the expectant parents. "They're a blessing to each other."

Maria joked that she's still not ready to be called grandma. "I'm not embracing that name exactly. I'm gonna come up with my own name," she quips. "I'll just be Mama. No, I can't do that. I've got to do something else. I'll think of it. I'll figure it out."

Patrick adds, "I never think of it like that. I always forget you're going to be a grandma. I guess I'm gonna be an uncle. That's weird too."

The 26-year-old actor also proudly noted that he guessed that his sister was pregnant. "I had a sense," he reveals.

And while Christopher wasn't able to celebrate his graduation from the University of Michigan, his parents, Maria and Arnold Schwarzenegger, made sure to let him know how proud they were of him.

"Christopher, you are a champion and I love you. I know your graduation from Michigan wasn’t the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: it’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride," Arnold captioned a photo of his son that he had superimposed a cap and gown onto. "I can’t wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding."

That's not all the family has in store for Christopher. "We're doing our own kind of virtual graduation," Maria shares. "But at 6:55 p.m., it's the end of an era for me and for his dad because I've had a kid in school for the last 30 years. ...The whole thing is over and I started reflecting back on first grade, teenage years, proms, time outs, curfews, after school and it's all so awesome and it made me really sad that it's over."

Maria told ET that it feels like she "won the lottery for Mother's Day" thanks to her four kids, and the feeling is mutual.

"I always tell my mom how great she is and how much I love her," Patrick says in praise of his mother. "My mom and I hang out probably way, way, way more than the average mother-son."

Patrick and Maria's relationship has become "next level" thanks to their Home Together series they started doing while in quarantine. In the episodes on Instagram Live, the mother-son duo interview some pretty big names, including Arianna Huffington, Guy Fieri, Bethenny Frankel, Mark Cuban and even Chris Pratt.

"She puts on a totally different voice the second the camera turns to green. It's hilarious to see her go from mom to reporter Maria within a heartbeat," Patrick says of working with his mom. "I've been learning a lot. I've always been really interested in starting a podcast, working on shows, and so my mom's taught me a lot over the years, but especially in the last month."

Maria -- who, in addition to Home Together, publishes a weekly blog called The Sunday Paper -- has learned some things from her son as well. "Patrick's brought people to my attention that I had no relationship with, that I didn't really know much about," she shares. "I think we've learned from each other and we have different questions that we want to ask the same people."

When looking for who they'd like to speak with, Maria said they're interested in those who've "stepped up in a way perhaps they didn't imagine."

It's Patrick and Maria's hope that Home Together can be a service to viewers, albeit those looking for guidance about their small business or getting the word out on what charities are in need of donations amid this crisis.

"I think, for us, Home Together is our form of being of service, trying to highlight all these nonprofits and people that are doing remarkable things," Maria tells ET. "Every time we do Home Together, we try to remind people that staying at home is a form of service because our leaders are asking us to stay at home to help our healthcare workers."

Patrick adds, "It's everyone coming together and doing their part."

Jackie Willis

