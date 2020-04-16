Chris Hemsworth Seemingly Pokes Fun at Brother Liam Hemsworth's Split From Miley Cyrus

That's quite the slip of the tongue, Mr. Hemsworth! Chris Hemsworth seemingly stepped in it during a recent interview with Australian outlet News.com.au. The 36-year-old Avengers star was talking about his 30-year-old younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, specifically his fitness regimen, when he made an interesting comment.

"I think he's done it," Chris said of his younger brother. "Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad, kid. Not bad.'"

When asked how Liam is maintaining his physique, Chris replied, "He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing. It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!"

According to the interviewer, the joke was met with laughs from Chris' Extraction director, Sam Hargrave, who was also in the interview. Liam previously lived in Malibu, California, with his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, and Cyrus even penned her 2017 hit, "Malibu," as a love song about Liam.

Meanwhile, Chris is home with his family enjoying some rare downtime amid quarantine for the coronavirus outbreak.

"I've got the kids, who are in the background jumping around making noise," Chris said.

"Trying to home school them is certainly a challenge. Trying to do an interview with one on the back of the chair is a challenge... But it's kind of nice to be home at the moment and not be traveling all over the globe and be with the family a bit more."

