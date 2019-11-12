8 Texas law schools - including 2 in Houston - named the best in the country

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Eight Texas colleges are ranked as one of the best law schools in the country based on data gathered by The Princeton Review.

The Princeton Review surveyed 19,000 students and administrators at more than 150 law schools in the United States. Students completed an 80-question survey over several topics and rated their school experience. Administrators completed an 200-question survey which reviewed academic offerings, admission requirements and graduate employment rates.

From survey results, eight Texas law schools were ranked based on reported data from students and administrators.

Baylor University - Waco

Acceptance rate: 48%

Academic experience rating: 91

Graduate employed within 10 months of graduation: 95%

South Texas College of Law - Houston

Acceptance rate: 63%

Academic experience: 88

Employed graduates: 78%

Southern Methodist University - Dallas

Acceptance rate: 46%

Academic experience: 92

Employed graduates: 93%

St. Mary's University - San Antonio

Acceptance rate: 70%

Academic experience: 86

Employed graduates: 80

Texas A&M University - College Station

Acceptance rate: 31%

Academic experience: 90

Employed graduates: 93%

Texas Tech - Lubbock

Acceptance rate: 54%

Academic experience: 91

Employed graduates: 82%

University of Houston - Houston

Acceptance rate: 33%

Academic experience: 90

Employed graduates: 94%

University of Texas - Austin

Acceptance rate: 27%

Academic experience: 94

Employed graduates: 86%

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.