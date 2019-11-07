These are the 10 best public high schools in Houston, according to a new ranking

Pupils take part in a maths lesson at the Ridings Federation Winterbourne International Academy in Winterbourne near Bristol on February 26, 2015 in South Gloucestershire, England. Education, along with National Health Service and the economy…

HOUSTON - Is your child's school on a recent list of the best public high schools in the Houston area for 2020?

Through feedback, data collected from the U.S. Department of Education and rigorous review by the team at Niche, a ranking is calculated to present parents and students with detailed and accurate information that will communicate what a school is truly like, Niche said.

Niche calculates rankings based on the following factors: academics, culture and diversity, parent/student surveys, teachers, clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities and sports.

Academics accounts for 60 percent of a school's ranking while culture and diversity, parent/student survey and teachers each account for 10 percent. The remaining factors impact a school's ranking by 2.5 percent each.

Here are the top ten best schools based on calculated rankings by Niche.

1. Carnegie Vanguard High School

Houston ISD

Academics: A+

Teachers: B+

Clubs and Activities: C+

Diversity: A+

College Prep: A+

Health and Safety: A+

2. Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

Houston ISD

Academics: A+

Teachers: B+

Clubs and Activities: C

Diversity: A+

College Prep: A+

Health and Safety: A+

3. Clements High School

Fort Bend ISD

Academics: A+

Teachers: A

Clubs and Activities: B+

Diversity: A

College Prep: A+

Health and Safety: A

4. Seven Lakes High School

Katy ISD

Academics: A+

Teachers: A

Clubs and Activities: A

Diversity: A

College Prep: A+

Health and Safety: A

5. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Houston ISD

Academics: A+

Teachers: B+

Clubs and Activities: A-

Diversity: A+

College Prep: A+

Health and Safety: A

6. Cinco Ranch High School

Katy ISD

Academics: A+

Teachers: A-

Clubs and Activities: A

Diversity: A

College Prep: A+

Health and Safety: A-

7. Obra D. Tompkins High School

Katy ISD

Academics: A+

Teachers: A

Clubs and Activities: A

Diversity: A

College Prep: A+

Health and Safety: A

8. Memorial High School

Spring Branch ISD

Academics: A+

Teachers: A

Clubs and Activities: B

Diversity: B+

College Prep: A+

Health and Safety: B+

9. The Woodlands High School

Conroe ISD

Academics: A+

Teachers: A-

Clubs and Activities: A

Diversity: B+

College Prep: A+

Health and Safety: A-

10. Cypress Woods High School

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

Academics: A

Teachers: A+

Clubs and Activities: A

Diversity: A

College Prep: A

Health and Safety: A-

To see the full list, visit Niche online.

