These are the 10 best public high schools in Houston, according to a new ranking

HOUSTON - Is your child's school on a recent list of the best public high schools in the Houston area for 2020?
Through feedback, data collected from the U.S. Department of Education and rigorous review by the team at Niche, a ranking is calculated to present parents and students with detailed and accurate information that will communicate what a school is truly like, Niche said.
Niche calculates rankings based on the following factors: academics, culture and diversity, parent/student surveys, teachers, clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities and sports.
Academics accounts for 60 percent of a school's ranking while culture and diversity, parent/student survey and teachers each account for 10 percent. The remaining factors impact a school's ranking by 2.5 percent each.
Here are the top ten best schools based on calculated rankings by Niche.
1. Carnegie Vanguard High School
Houston ISD
Academics: A+
Teachers: B+
Clubs and Activities: C+
Diversity: A+
College Prep: A+
Health and Safety: A+
2. Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions
Houston ISD
Academics: A+
Teachers: B+
Clubs and Activities: C
Diversity: A+
College Prep: A+
Health and Safety: A+
3. Clements High School
Fort Bend ISD
Academics: A+
Teachers: A
Clubs and Activities: B+
Diversity: A
College Prep: A+
Health and Safety: A
4. Seven Lakes High School
Katy ISD
Academics: A+
Teachers: A
Clubs and Activities: A
Diversity: A
College Prep: A+
Health and Safety: A
5. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Houston ISD
Academics: A+
Teachers: B+
Clubs and Activities: A-
Diversity: A+
College Prep: A+
Health and Safety: A
6. Cinco Ranch High School
Katy ISD
Academics: A+
Teachers: A-
Clubs and Activities: A
Diversity: A
College Prep: A+
Health and Safety: A-
7. Obra D. Tompkins High School
Katy ISD
Academics: A+
Teachers: A
Clubs and Activities: A
Diversity: A
College Prep: A+
Health and Safety: A
8. Memorial High School
Spring Branch ISD
Academics: A+
Teachers: A
Clubs and Activities: B
Diversity: B+
College Prep: A+
Health and Safety: B+
9. The Woodlands High School
Conroe ISD
Academics: A+
Teachers: A-
Clubs and Activities: A
Diversity: B+
College Prep: A+
Health and Safety: A-
10. Cypress Woods High School
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD
Academics: A
Teachers: A+
Clubs and Activities: A
Diversity: A
College Prep: A
Health and Safety: A-
