Ask 2: Is there a way to check the signature on file for a registered voter?

FILE - An election worker sorts vote-by-mail ballots at the Miami-Dade County Board of Elections in Doral, Fla., on Oct, 26, 2020. Television networks are adding experts in election law to their election night coverage teams so they're prepared to explain legal challenges or irregularities that come up during the vote. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Question: Is there a way to check the signature on file for a registered voter?

Answer: Both the state of Texas and the Harris County Clerk’s Office use signatures from registered voters on file to verify signatures on ballots-by-mail.

Signatures will be verified between the voter’s completed ballot and the signature on the voter’s vote-by-mail application to ensure voter integrity, the Harris County Clerk’s office wrote on its Frequently Asked Questions page.

To see if your ballot-by-mail was received and counted, call the Elections Help Line at 713.755.6965.

