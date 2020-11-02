Ask 2: Is there a way to check the signature on file for a registered voter?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is there a way to check the signature on file for a registered voter?

Answer: Both the state of Texas and the Harris County Clerk’s Office use signatures from registered voters on file to verify signatures on ballots-by-mail.

Signatures will be verified between the voter’s completed ballot and the signature on the voter’s vote-by-mail application to ensure voter integrity, the Harris County Clerk’s office wrote on its Frequently Asked Questions page.

To see if your ballot-by-mail was received and counted, call the Elections Help Line at 713.755.6965.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.