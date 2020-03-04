WATCH: Here are 18 videos that sum up the biggest moments from Super Tuesday in Texas and the US

HOUSTON – Super Tuesday was an exciting time across Texas and the rest of the country.

Some candidates rose to the top. Others prepare for run-off elections. The rest had disappointing finishes.

We collected videos of some of the biggest moments of the night.

1. Joe Biden wins big in Texas and 8 other states

CNN's Van Jones: "I think what's so remarkable, we've seen in a 72-hour period, Joe Biden go from being a joke to a juggernaut. ... To come from this far back with no money, no machine, no organization. ... I think it's a moment of truth for Bernie Sanders" #CNNelection pic.twitter.com/M5UWyT7WnL — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 4, 2020

2. ‘Let Dairy Die’ protesters crash stage. Biden’s wife, Symone Sanders step in to protect Biden

Symone Sanders just got moved to Secret Service detail pic.twitter.com/EhVrB1ZWgR — Summer Walker’s Original Nose (Narcissus Grey) (@jujooops) March 4, 2020

See other angles of this moment and what Jill Biden had to say here.

3. Sanders wins 4 states: Vermont, California, Colorado and Utah

“Tonight, I tell you with absolute confidence we’re going to win the Democratic nomination, and we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country," Sen. Bernie Sanders tells supporters in Vermont. #CNNelection https://t.co/OKPQ9MBOB5 pic.twitter.com/Kgqxtw6KnJ — CNN (@CNN) March 4, 2020

4. Sanders, wife drive to the polls in Vermont

Bernie Sanders drove himself to his polling place in Burlington, VT this morning. pic.twitter.com/sSvAoTEHxo — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) March 3, 2020

5. Elizabeth Warren stops to talk with students on Super Tuesday

Before voting today Elizabeth Warren held what can only be described as a press conference with the elementary school students at her polling place. Their questions were tough but fair—and I think she won them over in the end. pic.twitter.com/IoEbSvmyoA — Lee Sova Claypool (@lee_gsc) March 3, 2020

6. Warren credited for blocking Mike Bloomberg’s ascent, helping Biden

It's not a mystery how Biden suddenly emerged - and it wasn't because of Joe Biden.



Elizabeth Warren DESTROYED Bloomberg, and knocked that option out.#SuperTuesday @CNN pic.twitter.com/zhV5GRHDZD — Van Jones (@VanJones68) March 4, 2020

7. Bloomberg to reassess his 2020 presidential campaign bid

Mike Bloomberg is flying from Florida to New York to huddle with top advisers and reassess his future in the 2020 presidential race. https://t.co/GmkbzfoTpp -@JoshNBCNews pic.twitter.com/qKbOpmrbxp — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020

8. Biden exceeds expectations for Harris County same-day voting

Joe Biden outperforming in Harris County same day vote at 40% pic.twitter.com/nRYYThYITZ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 4, 2020

9. M.J. Hegar headed to runoff for Dem. Senate seat

New: @mjhegar talks to reporters as election night returns come in. She says she’s excited to see high turnout, she sees it as a sign she could beat @JohnCornyn in November. #txlege #txsen #election2020 #supertuesday pic.twitter.com/UkB0LuiIg0 — Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) March 4, 2020

10. Biden confuses his sister, wife during victory speech

11. Voters at Texas Southern University experienced long lines... VERY long lines

Voters wait in long lines at Texas Southern University. https://t.co/HWgs96bXKi pic.twitter.com/npuU8GDJud — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) March 4, 2020

12. One voter noted a 5-hour wait to vote at TSU

"There's thousands of us and we've been sitting out here for five hours"@GarrettHaake chats with Texas voter caught in long lines at polls on #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jV9JPFl5X7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2020

13. Voters cheered when additional voting machines arrived at TSU

The people cheer as more voting machines are brought in to TSU, Houston, Harris County, Texas pic.twitter.com/bM0JORsW7e — Nick (@NLockha) March 4, 2020

14. TSU wasn’t the only place with long lines. UCLA had three-hour wait times.

If you're in line at UCLA (or anywhere!) when polls close, they have to let you vote!



Here at UCLA, lines are 3+ hours long but we're passing out pizza and water to help you pass the time. Come by and bring snacks or water if you can!@BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/UHSWtAzkSK — joshua "VOTE FOR BERNIE TODAY" rush (@JoshuaRush) March 4, 2020

15. Long lines reported in Hidalgo County, Texas

16. In Los Angeles... voters said they had been waiting three hours too

My friend in LA is still waiting in this line to vote. #SuperTuesdayResults #supertuesday He’s been waiting for over 3 hours now. He’s voting for @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/YnBPsZvSzU — Sara Shor (@Sara_Shor) March 4, 2020

17. Tommy Tuberville to face Jeff Sessions in Alabama Sen. run-off

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville got a little choked up during his speech after securing a runoff against Jeff Sessions: "This is a great state. I chose to move back here... to make this my home!" #AlabamaPrimary @TTuberville https://t.co/FPwuxE2jBq pic.twitter.com/IbUWbIPikw — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) March 4, 2020

18. Jeff Sessions headed to run-off: “I’m not running for fame."