Decision 2020

WATCH: Here are 18 videos that sum up the biggest moments from Super Tuesday in Texas and the US

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: A protestor (2nd R) charges the stage holding a sign that reads 'Let Dairy Die', as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Super Tuesday campaign event at Baldwin Hills Recreation Center on March 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. After his make-or-break victory in South Carolina, Biden has continued to do well in the Super Tuesday primaries. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Super Tuesday was an exciting time across Texas and the rest of the country.

Some candidates rose to the top. Others prepare for run-off elections. The rest had disappointing finishes.

We collected videos of some of the biggest moments of the night.

1. Joe Biden wins big in Texas and 8 other states

2. ‘Let Dairy Die’ protesters crash stage. Biden’s wife, Symone Sanders step in to protect Biden

See other angles of this moment and what Jill Biden had to say here.

3. Sanders wins 4 states: Vermont, California, Colorado and Utah

4. Sanders, wife drive to the polls in Vermont

5. Elizabeth Warren stops to talk with students on Super Tuesday

6. Warren credited for blocking Mike Bloomberg’s ascent, helping Biden

7. Bloomberg to reassess his 2020 presidential campaign bid

8. Biden exceeds expectations for Harris County same-day voting

9. M.J. Hegar headed to runoff for Dem. Senate seat

10. Biden confuses his sister, wife during victory speech

11. Voters at Texas Southern University experienced long lines... VERY long lines

12. One voter noted a 5-hour wait to vote at TSU

13. Voters cheered when additional voting machines arrived at TSU

14. TSU wasn’t the only place with long lines. UCLA had three-hour wait times.

15. Long lines reported in Hidalgo County, Texas

16. In Los Angeles... voters said they had been waiting three hours too

17. Tommy Tuberville to face Jeff Sessions in Alabama Sen. run-off

18. Jeff Sessions headed to run-off: “I’m not running for fame."

