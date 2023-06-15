Father’s Day food: Where to celebrate Houston dads

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

HOUSTON – Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 18. Skip the kitchen cleanup and take advantage of the following restaurants’ offers of Father’s Day specials.

Multiple locations

Family-owned and operated restaurant group, Adair Concepts, is celebrating Father’s Day at a handful of their popular neighborhood hot spots. Friends and family can gather at Adair Kitchen or Eloise Nichols to enjoy the family-style Sunday Fried Chicken Dinner ($47), available Sundays after 4 p.m. and featuring fried chicken, buttery biscuits and two sides and $5 beers. Those looking for a classic brunch can stop by longtime Houston family spot, Skeeter’s Mesquite Grill, for a Father’s Day Sunday Brunch Buffet starting at 9 a.m., featuring staples like the Texas Waffle, Breakfast Tacos, Huevos Rancheros, Honey Chicken Biscuit and more, plus $5 Bloody Mary’s. Of course, we can’t forget the go-to Tex-Mex staple, Los Tios. With six locations, including the newest West University location that just opened up, guests can enjoy Father’s Day Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with favorites like Los Tios Omelette, Stack of Pancakes and Migas, plus a Michelada special for $6. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

2630 Westheimer Rd.

This Father’s Day celebrate dad at the long standing, Tex-Mex favorite Armandos! To celebrate the holiday, Armandos is opening early at 12 p.m. to welcome fathers and families all day long. From their extensive menu full of Tex-Mex classics including, Chile con Queso, Nachos, Quesadillas, Tacos al Carbon to their vast drink menu full of favorite margaritas and cocktails including the River Oaks Rita, Texas Margarita, and The Gibbons, created for ZZ Top rocker Bill Gibbons, their menu offers something for everyone. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

3601 Kirby Dr.

Authentic, family-owned Mexican food restaurant, Picos, is celebrating Father’s Day with a weekend steak special, Feliete con Tuetano en Tabla de Sal Para Two ($72), available June 16 –18, which features a 16-ounce tequila flambéed black angus beef tenderloin with roasted bone marrow served with roasted cilantro potatoes and roasted garlic. The restaurant will also host a special Father’s Day Sunday Brunch Buffett from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the holiday June 18, showcasing a chef’s carving station with pork belly porchetta, prime rib and picanha; an antojito platter featuring gorditas, picadas and quesadillas; a raw bar with oyster shooters, ceviche and Gulf shrimp; plus classic Picos brunch items such as the omelet and waffle stations, legendary moles, salads, tamales, enchiladas, paella ala Valenciana and the ever-popular dessert bar. The endless buffet is $54 for adults, $42 for seniors, $30 for children over 8 and free for children under age 8. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

2301 Millbend Dr.

Whiskey-tasting and cigar-rolling class on Back Table Kitchen & Bar’s patio from 5 to 7 p.m. Stick around for dinner and indulge in a Tomahawk Steak Special and a BBQ Old Fashioned. Finish the night with a cheers to dad with their specialty Big Pig cocktail. The signature fat-washed cocktail, crafted entirely in-house, features a blend of two-ounce bacon-infused Bulleit bourbon, complemented by a smoky hint of agave smoked on cherry and oak wood and rimmed with their house made barbecue rub. Tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased at the link here.

3300 Smith St.

Brennan’s is offering a special Father’s Day menu. Honor your family’s patriarch with stellar Creole cuisine and a toast with one of Brennan’s finest wines or cocktails. Brunch seating is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Creole favorites like Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Ravigote and Eggs Brennan will be offered at brunch and dinner selections such as Gulf Fish Pontchartrain and the Smoked Pork Chop and Gulf Shrimp. For more information visit here. Call (713) 522-9711 to reserve.

5500 Main St.

Café Leonelli, The Bastion Collection’s casual Italian eatery at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, will be offering a special Meat Lovers focaccia pizza for Father’s Day. Crafted from scratch by Chef Alexandra Garcia, one can purchase this savory item by the slice or can order whole. Additionally, there will be happy hour pricing for Beers ($3) for Father’s Day weekend, starting Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18. Ideal for those celebrating Dad in the museum district that weekend! For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

14858 Whitman Rd.

Whether for a daytrip or weekend escape, celebrate Father’s Day at Chapelton Vineyards, the family-owned and operated winery just outside of Houston in Washington, Texas. In-house Chef Jorge Rivas has curated a special three-course wine pairing brunch for dads and their families. At $75 per adult, the dining experience begins with a Goat Cheese, Blistered Tomato and Prosciutto Crostini (paired with Pinot Grigio) and your choice of Chicken and Waffles with roasted poblano and mushroom sauce and hot honey (paired with CV Chardonnay) or Rosemary Beef Tenderloin with garlic mashed potatoes and cabernet sauvignon sauce (paired with Cabernet Sauvignon). For dessert, satisfy your sweet tooth with a Chocolate Cobbler with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream and blackberry syrup (paired with Lyn Ranch Red Blend). Children can partake in brunch for $25 per person, which includes a one-plate brunch and a non-alcoholic beverage. Looking to make it a weekend getaway? Book an overnight stay at Chapelton Vineyards’ custom-built, on-site villas. Outfitted with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and outdoor patio, the villas are perfect for the whole family. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

Multiple locations

Cyclone Anaya’s offers a delightful Tex-Mex experience, and for Father’s Day you can enjoy a half-priced gallon of their famous margaritas at all six locations. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

12848 Queensbury Ln, Suite 200

Eddie V’s is indulging Dad with an 11-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Strip Steak, available exclusively in-restaurant for Father’s Day. Top off an exceptional celebration with a special pour of a limited-edition batch of Eddie V’s single barrel select Blanton’s Bourbon, available as an enhancement and only found at Eddie V’s restaurants. As a gift from Eddie, Dad will receive a highly sought-after collectible Blanton’s topper by request. Eddie V’s will be open early for Father’s Day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with live music in the V Lounge from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the full dinner menu available all day. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

3737 Buffalo Speedway Suite 100

Celebrate the extraordinary man in your life this Father’s Day at Cajun creole favorite, Eunice. Treat your dad to the ultimate indulgence—a mouthwatering 16oz Ribeye Steak that is sure to satisfy his carnivorous cravings. Enhance the flavors further with an optional glass of Cabernet Sauvignon, handpicked to complement the rich and robust notes of the steak. Available all day on Father’s Day. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

3503 W. Dallas St.

Georgia James is the perfect spot for dads this Father’s Day. The award-winning concept from Underbelly Hospitality is known for their mouthwatering selection of cast-iron-seared steaks, all of which will be available along with a few one-day-only specials. Executive chef Greg Peters’ menu includes starters in the form of Stone Crab claws (pickled ramp aioli) and Roasted Quail stuffed with braised wild boar (seared foie gras, served over Hoppin’ John). Dad-worthy entrees include a 14-ounce Prime Rib sourced from 44 Farms (pho spiced au jus, wilted Swiss chard, fresh grated horseradish) and Antelope Tenderloin and frites (sauce au poivre and bacon hollandaise). For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

1600 Lamar St.

Crafted by Hilton Americas-Houston talented chefs, this new gourmet On the Range Burger features a sizzling Angus Beef Butcher’s patty topped with mesquite smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar, chipotle BBQ glaze, and delicious toppings including locally-grown hydroponic Bibb lettuce – all served on a toasted brioche bun. Specially priced for Father’s Day Weekend, the ‘On the Range Burger’ is accompanied with a side of crispy golden fries and a refreshing pint of beer for $35 – a perfect way to celebrate the incredible dads in your life! Served at Lobby Bar and 1600 Bar + Grille through Father’s Day weekend. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

5353 W. Alabama St

Hidden Omakase is offering a bonus A5 Wagyu Larb Hand Roll course for fathers that come in to this intimate dining experience. With only two seating’s per night at an 18-person chef’s counter, Hidden Omakase offers an ultra-exclusive dining experience that is meticulously curated by female chef Niki Vongthong. Hidden Omakase welcomes guests with an open mind and an adventurous palette, ready for a luxurious tasting menu prepared with the finest ingredients sourced from Japan and all over the world. Seating is available to book at $175 per person. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

9889 Bellaire Blvd Dun Huang Plaza

Treat Dad to a delicious and interactive dining experience at this hip newcomer to Bellaire Boulevard in Asiatown, where you can grill a modern Korean barbecue. All visiting papas on Father’s Day will receive a complimentary lobster tail upgrade to their all-you-can-eat meal. Open 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. No reservations needed. For more information visit here.

1533 N Shepherd Dr Suite 160

Treat Dad to an evening in Thailand this Father’s Day. In addition to its bountiful menu of authentic Thai staples, Kin Dee is celebrating with a special dish served all day on Father’s Day – Massaman Short Ribs ($39) featuring rich, tender short ribs with pineapples and potatoes covered in aromatic spices and the creamy sauce of Thai Massaman curry. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

Multiple locations

Enjoy a nice cold bucket of beers with Dad on the patio where you’ll be surrounded by Jumbotrons and HDTVs tuned in to all the best sports channels. The beloved neighborhood watering hole will serve Jameson and Fireball shots all day for $4. For those looking to indulge in a fun night of festivities with their father figures, Kirby Ice House is definitely the place to be! For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

Multiple locations

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette will offer a steak and shrimp special on Father’s Day featuring a 24oz Porterhouse with Jumbo Shrimp & BBQ Butter for $75 – available at both the River Oaks and Memorial Locations. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110

If the father-figure in your life is a seafood lover, Loch Bar is the place to be! In celebration of Father’s Day, the restaurant will be serving a special Surf and Turf ($70) featuring an 8-ounce filet and crispy lobster tail with bourbon brown butter. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

888 Westheimer Rd Suite 109

Celebrate the Dad in your life with a delicious meal at Marmo. Dine in style while indulging in Chef Eli Jackson’s Father’s Day special – Wagyu & Whiskey ($95) featuring a dry-aged wagyu ribeye and a Black Manhattan. Marmo’s menu also features a 22-page wine list and a lineup of house-made pastas and inventive seafood dishes such as Bluefin Tuna ($36) with marsala ponzu, crispy shallots, and Osetra caviar and Texas Redfish ($38) with pesto alla trapanese, artichoke, lemon, and Calabrian chili. For more information, or to make a reservation, visit here.

7901 Westheimer Rd

Houston’s oldest Tex-Mex spot’s signature stiff Molina’s Margaritas are $6.50 all day for Father’s Day weekend (Friday-Sunday). Toast your favorite dads with a round accompanied by his favorite Tex-Mex staples, from fajitas to Enchiladas de Tejas. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

2925 Richmond Ave

Treat Dad to a classic combo featuring a tender, expertly seasoned short rib paired with a Japanese Old Fashioned made with Suntori Toki, black tea syrup, bitters and orange essence. $35 on Father’s Day. For more information or to make a reservation call (281) 974-3735.

Multiple locations

State Fare Kitchen & Baris offering a Father’s Day brunch special all weekend, June 17-18 at all three of their locations. Bring dad in to enjoy Steak & Eggs featuring a 1/2lb Ribeye dusted in Cajun spices with skillet breakfast potatoes, blistered heirloom tomatoes, and two eggs any style for $28. State Fare Kitchen & Bar will be serving brunch from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

5216 Morningside Dr.

Sushi by Hidden is offering a special Wagyu hand roll available only on Father’s Day. With only 10 guests at a time, and a hand-selected 12-piece sushi tasting, Sushi by Hidden offers an incredible dining experience that is meticulously curated by Chef Jimmy Kieu. Elaborating on the original Hidden Omakase concept— all serving each piece at the counter, guiding each guest through this truly original experience. Seating is available at $60 per person. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

5365 Westheimer Rd

The Capital Grille is helping guests treat Dad to expertly prepared steaks that are dry aged in-restaurant and hand-cut by the in-house butcher. This year, Dads can enjoy a 20-ounce 30-Day Dry Aged NY Strip with Shaved Black Summer Truffles and Truffle Demi, available exclusively in-restaurant for Father’s Day. Try a spin on classic sides by adding truffles as an enhancement to dishes including Lobster Mac and Cheese and Sam’s Mashed Potatoes. To ensure a perfect pairing for Father’s Day dinner, Caymus will be available to order by the glass. The Capital Grille will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at most locations with the full dinner menu available all day. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

2520 Airline Drive, Suite C-315

Underbelly Hospitality’s Texas-inspired concept in the Houston Farmers Market will feature its signature menu, including its famous Wagyu Chicken Fried Steak along with a few one-day-only specials. Dads and their families can enjoy smoked prime rib with Yukon mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and horseradish; Grilled Cobia Fish Tacos topped with serrano mayo and curtido; a Classic Omelet with chorizo, mushrooms and spinach; and for dessert, Dr. Pepper Cake topped with vanilla ice cream. For the ideal family outing, parents can enjoy their meal on the patio while the kids play on the lawn! For more information or to make a reservation, visit here.

