Gear up for tax season with these helpful course bundles and tools

Tax season is almost here, and this year, many Americans will get the opportunity to file their returns for free. Yet even if this is the case, many are still stumped as to how to manage their taxes without the help of an accountant or preparer. In fact, according to a 2020 survey, 1 in 4 Americans aren’t confident in their comprehension of the tax code, much less filing on their own.

If you’re part of that demographic or just need a refresher on how to tackle your taxes, below are bundles and software that can help boost your accounting know-how. Even better, they’re on sale for an extra 10 percent off, as long as you enter the code REFUND at checkout.

The Ultimate Guide to Taxes Bundle

Designed to beef up your financial literacy, this learning bundle helps gain a deeper understanding of how taxes work. You can expect to learn more about things like child tax credits, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), education tax credits, and more. Get the Ultimate Guide to Taxes Bundle for $26.10 (reg. $1200) with code REFUND.

A 9-Course Guide to Recession-Proofing Your Finances

You worked hard for your money, so it’s only right that you do your best to protect it. With this bundle, you’ll receive lessons on budgeting, finance, investment, savings, and even generating passive income, so you can grow and protect your wealth like a pro. Get the 9-Course Guide to Recession-Proofing Your Finances for $27.90 (reg. $1800) with code REFUND.

The Premium Accounting and CPA Certification Training Bundle

Managing business finances is far different from handling your personal money. With this bundle taught by CPA Robert Steele, you’ll understand how to tackle your business finances from a professional standpoint to minimize losses and maximize profit. Get the Premium Accounting and CPA Certification Training Bundle for $31.49 (reg. $3200) with code REFUND.

The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle

If you’re in charge of handling the taxes of your family and business on top of your personal one, this tax preparation training package will get you up to speed on what you need to know. From entering data for an S corporation to figuring out income tax deduction for business use, it leaves no stone unturned when it comes to preparing nearly every type of tax return. Get The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle for $26.99 (reg. $2189) with code REFUND.

Accointing Crypto Tax Software

Just because cryptocurrency is virtual currency, it doesn’t mean that you no longer have to report your exchanges and transactions. But unlike your usual forms of income, filing crypto taxes is an entirely different ball game which, luckily, Accointing can help you with. Dubbed as the most complete and affordable crypto tax software in the market, this software enables you to track, manage, and report all your crypto transactions in a single place and files your taxes, too. Get the Accointing Crypto Tax Software for $43.19 (reg. $79) with code REFUND.

