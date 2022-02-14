These product deals will help you keep making your house into a home

Give your space a little TLC with these eight deals on products to make your house into the ideal home environment.

From the backyard to the kitchen to the bedroom, your home is your sanctuary. Small adjustments like temperature, lighting, safety, and convenience can significantly improve how you and guests feel in your home. Give your space a little TLC with these eight deals on products to make your house into the ideal home environment.

5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test

Ensure that your dog is receiving the optimal diet and environment with this test that you administer at home and mail-in for results. Check for 255 common pet food ingredients and 100 common environmental items to keep your pet safe and comfortable.

Get the 5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test for $134.99 (reg. $148), a savings of 8%.

Scenes One Camera Kit: 2 Cameras + Gateway

Keep your home safe and sound with this Kickstarter and Indiegogo funded security camera system. Capture 1080p HD footage with a camera that connects to WiFi and your smart devices. You can even communicate with visitors or potential intruders via the two-way audio feature.

Get the Scenes One Camera Kit: 2 Cameras + Gateway for $199 (reg. $249), a savings of 20%.

Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask

Snoring can be more than just a nuisance; it can also disrupt your sleep and rest. Breathe easily and quietly with a sleep mask that optimizes your sleeping position, opens your airways, and detects your snoring.

Get the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask for $94.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 52%.

KooPower LED Real Candle Light (Set of 3)

Enjoy the ambiance candles create without the mess with these ultra-realistic LED candles. Save money and reduce waste with this reusable option.

Get the KooPower LED Real Candle Light (Set of 3) for $24.99 (reg. $29), a savings of 16%.

Giraffe Retractable Garden Hose Reel (1/2″ x 130ft)

Save yourself from the hassle of coiling your garden hose with this retractable reel. Keep your yard tidy and well-watered with this all-in-one hose, nozzle, and storage system.

Get the Giraffe Retractable Garden Hose Reel (1/2″ x 130ft) for $183.99 (reg. $230), a savings of 20%.

GhostBed® Luxe 13″ Cooling Mattress

If you like to sleep in a cool environment, this mattress can keep you cool and comfy all night long. Layers of memory foam, ghost ice fabric, and cooling fibers create an ideal sleep environment. Let this mattress cradle you as you sleep deeply on a cool foam cloud.

Get the GhostBed® Luxe 13″ Cooling Mattress for $1,366.99 (reg. $2,245), a savings of 39%.

SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater

As energy rates go up, reducing your usage is all the more important. Save money and minimize emissions with this highly-controllable electric infrared heater. Customize your heat settings with this heater’s NanoWave and smart zoning technology.

Get the SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater for $479.20 (reg. $599), a savings of 20%.

GoSun Go Portable Solar Oven

Upgrade your outdoor cooking setup for your backyard, camping trips, or beach days with this portable solar oven. With an average of 4.5 out of 5 star reviews on Amazon, this oven is trusted to bake delicious meals in just 20 to 30 minutes.

Get the GoSun Go Portable Solar Oven for $116 (reg. $139), a savings of 16%.

