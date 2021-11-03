Play golf even when there’s snow on the ground with this mobile and home smart golf simulator

This simulator kit has everything that the avid golf enthusiast needs and it makes a great gift for the holidays.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you like to golf but your sad that your favorite season is coming to a close because winter is fast approaching, we have good news, you can still enjoy your favorite sport of golf even with snow on the ground.

With the PhiGolf Smart Home Simulator, you don’t have to wait until spring to hit the course again. You can play, practice, and even improve your swing all from your comfy and cozy living room.

This simulator kit has everything that the avid golf enthusiast needs and it makes a great gift for the holidays. Included in the kit are a smart golf simulator, swing stick, and a 9-axis 3D swing sensor. The golf simulator pairs with your TV or phone and the battery lasts up to fours hours with a single charge.

Ad

When you play the games you can choose between two different apps: WGT Golf and PhiGolf. Once you’re in these apps you’ll be virtually delivered to real courses. Some of these courses like Chambers Bay, Bandon Dunes, The Olympic Club, Pebble Beach, you might recognize but there’s many more included.

One happy customer who purchased this golf simulator left a glowing 5-star review on Amazon that read, “The Phigolf device is easy to set up and comes with clear documentation. Provides an ideal range of swing parameters for those confined to home for whatever reason and also ideal for gaming in its WGT mode. I’m glad I bought it.”

Whether you’ve just played your first round of golf this past summer and you want to improve for next season, or if you love playing golf so much that you don’t want to go a week without playing, this golf simulator is the perfect option.

Normally a golf simulator like this would sell for well over $250 but, for a limited time, you can take advantage of our Pre-Black Friday sale and get the PhiGolf Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $194.65 (reg $249) with code SAVE15NOV. If you hurry, you’ll also be able to get a $20 credit added to your account for future purchases.

Ad

Prices subject to change.