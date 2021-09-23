Give your body the ultimate massage and save $1,200 on this luxury massage chair

This luxury massager chair is equipped with a full computer body scan to ensure you get the very best massage every time!

If adding a massage chair to your home has been on your radar lately, we’ve found the perfect luxury massage chair that every person dreams of having at their disposal.

Meet the amazing Ador AD- Infinix, now on sale for just $1,799.99.

This massage chair isn’t like the others you’ve been looking at! This luxury massager chair is equipped with a full computer body scan to ensure you get the very best massage every time!

Here’s a little info on how it works: First you sit your body on the soft vegan leather. Next, the system performs a body scan to map the key areas of the neck and back to ensure that maximum pressure is applied during your massage.

Then you pick from one of the five massaging techniques: kneading, tapping, knocking, knead & tap, and shiatsu.

Next you choose the programs you want: recover, relief, stretch, music sync, renew, calming, and refresh & energy.

If your body is craving heat, there’s a special heating function for your lumbar area and 8 preset programs can help you pick the relief that your body needs that day.

There’s also a calf roller, foot massager and 18 airbags so you’re covered from neck to feet with Titan’s massage rolling rack.

A few other cool features that the Ador offers are zero gravity which controls the massage chair’s automatic reclining feature. There’s high-quality speakers built into the headrest, and a Bluetooth connection so that you can make and take important phone calls or listen to your favorite tunes.

There’s even a slick side panel controller for easy control over the functions without having to use a remote controller.

If you’re ready to get the massage chair of your dreams, right now you can get the Ador AD- Infinix for $1799.99. That’s 39% off the regular price of $2,999!

Prices subject to change.