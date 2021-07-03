Master Google’s suite of programs with this $30 course bundle

This 11-course, 396-lesson bundle shows you how to optimize your workflow with Ads, Sheets, Trends, Apps Scripts, Analytics and more.

As more and more workspaces go remote, digital tools for organization and collaboration are all the more important. Even as some offices return to in-person work after the pandemic, much of the working world has realized how much can get done online.

Since their start, Google Workspace programs have been integral to the flow of many companies and organizations. Brush up on your skills and learn new ways to implement these programs with the 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle.

This 11-course, 396-lesson bundle shows you how to optimize your workflow with Ads, Sheets, Trends, Apps Scripts, Analytics and more. No matter your job position or field, Google Workspace has important tools you can use to communicate with coworkers, streamline your marketing, analyze relevant data and so much more.

From the basics of Google Suite to advanced analytics to advertising and marketing with Google, the possibilities of Google Workspace are nearly endless. While you may have used Google Docs and Gmail, this course bundle will dive deeper into more of Google’s versatile programs that you might not be familiar with. You’ll boost your resume, build your business and improve your job performance with a stronger grasp of these programs and their uses.

Taught by experts in these technologies, the courses in this bundle explain the functions and best practices in clear, succinct terms. With an average of 4 out of 5-star reviews, these courses deliver information in ways that are approachable and memorable.

Work more efficiently and effectively with a firm grasp of Google Workspace from this thorough, expert-taught bundle. Explore the ins and outs of these programs with the 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle. On sale for $29.99, this bundle gives you essential information and skills at less than $3 per course.

