Plan your next trip with this $20 travel course bundle

Cooped up. Those two words describe a lot of people’s experience over the past year.

As travel restrictions begin to lift, dreams of sandy beaches, bustling cities and breathtaking views can become realities. Start prepping for your next vacation, adventure or move abroad with The Complete Travel Hacker Master Class Bundle.

With five courses, 136 lessons and more than 11 hours of content, this bundle will guide you to optimize all future travel. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler looking for tips or a newbie who wants to make the most of your first big trip, the courses in this bundle will change how you travel.

Ensure that you get the most bang for your buck, explore unique spots and stay safe. Two travel hacking courses cover traveling on a shoestring budget. They give you insider information on finding hidden deals, packing right, making money on the road and avoiding scams. Use public transportation and check out haunts that are off-the beaten path with information on how to navigate new countries and communicate when you don’t speak the language.

Make your memories last by taking stunning photos with a course in travel photography. The Art of Travel Photography course covers how to pack your camera, use it to take beautiful pictures of your surroundings and then edit the photos in Adobe Lightroom.

If you’re ready to get away for a long time, a 36-lesson guide will walk you through long-term travel and international moves. Living abroad can be an incredible experience, but planning can be intimidating. Demystify the process and prepare for a long-term visit with this helpful guide.

For women, traveling comes with unique challenges. The Girls’ Guide to Traveling course gives you information on how to stay safe, pack light without sacrificing hygiene or style and gain the confidence to go anywhere you choose.

The world is your oyster. Make the most of it with an exciting and enriching trip. Priced at $19.99, the Complete Travel Hacker Master Class Bundle can be your starting point for just $4 per course.

