This kitty DNA kit is the purrfect gift for cat parents — and it’s on sale

Does your kitty have the meow of a Bengal but the length of a Maine Coon? Stop guessing what might be behind these traits when you send in his Basepaws Breed + Health DNA Test. Get some more insight into his background with 13% off this kit plus a coupon “PAWS15” for $15 off, bringing your total to just $114.

“Adopt don’t shop” has become a way of life for many pet-loving families, but it often means they have limited information on their new cat. The Basepaws Breed + Health DNA Test can identify 21 different breeds among the four main breed divisions.

Most importantly, a comprehensive genetic report arrives with the breed results. This scans for 39 markers that can signal 17 different feline diseases. With these results, both owners and vets can strategize the best ways to give cats a long and healthy life.

It’s not hard to get this information. A single cotton swab in your cat’s cheek collects the necessary DNA sample. Mail this to the Basepaws lab and in just four to six weeks, your report arrives.

With 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, cat owners are having great results and getting to know their best furry friends better. Whether you want to know just for fun or you’re looking for clues to keep your cat healthier, more information never hurts.

Included in that information is something extra fun: how much like a tiger is your tiger-striped tomcat? Scaled on the Wild Cat Index, each tested cat gets a genomic report comparing them to wild cats like tigers, lions, cheetahs, and more.

DNA test kits have only become more affordable in recent years, but you can get this usually $149 kit for $114 with some deep discounts. Combine a 13% off sale with $15 off thanks to coupon code PAWS15 at checkout and snatch up this feline DNA kit.

