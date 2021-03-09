Grab a Sam’s Club membership today and get free food for just $29

Take advantage of the low prices on groceries, home goods, and more with this Sam's Club membership deal.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Have you ever wondered if you’re missing out by not having a membership to Sam’s Club?

The honest answer is yes, you are missing out on some really great deals on not only food but also kitchen supplies, furniture and even electronics.

You might even be spending more money by not shopping at your local Sam’s Club but have no fear, today is the perfect time for you to sign up for a 1-year membership.

Are you ready for this?

For a limited time, you can save 50% off the regular 1-year membership cost of $57 and grab one for the affordable price of only $28.88.

Ad

If you’re still on the fence about joining, maybe a free rotisserie chicken and free gourmet cupcakes will do the trick.

By redeeming and signing up for a Sam’s Club membership for one year for the discounted price of $28.88 you’ll receive a free Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken (a $4.98 value) and an 8-count Gourmet Cupcakes package (a $7.98 value) when you make your first in-club purchase.

The process is easy, just add the free items to your cart while you’re in the store and when you check out the discounts will be deducted. You’ll also receive a complimentary household card for more savings from already low-priced items.

Ad

Here’s what one new happy Sam’s Club member had to say after leaving a 5-star review: “Great purchase, great value! Looking forward to shopping within the next year! Thank you and keep the great values coming.”

This special offer is valid for new Sam’s Club members only and is not valid for membership renewals, for those with a current membership, or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to October 15, 2020.

If you’re ready to start saving on premium-quality products and enjoying incredible perks and prices, hop on this limited-time deal for a 1-year Sam’s Club membership for only $28.88 and don’t forget to grab your free chicken and cupcakes!

Ad

Prices subject to change. Note: Customers will need to redeem their membership digitally first.