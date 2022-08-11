🔒 12 Insiders will get a one-on-one ZOOM call with a KPRC 2 meteorologist

Twelve KPRC 2 Insiders will each get a one-on-one ZOOM conversation with a KPRC 2 meteorologist

Insiders, we have spots for 12 of you to take part in one-on-one ZOOM calls with members of the KPRC 2 weather team. Want to chat with a meteorologist? Ask them any weather questions you have? This is your chance.

Space is limited and we expect registration to fill up quickly, so here’s what you need to know.

Registration opens at 7:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 11. It will close by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 14 OR when all spots are filled, whichever comes first.

Insiders who want to take part must be available on Tuesday, Aug. 16 during the day and have access to ZOOM.

The first 12 verified Insiders to register will each be sent a ZOOM link for a 10-minute call with a member of the KPRC 2 weather team.

Keep up with KPRC 2 and Click2Houston.com for more exclusive Insider opportunities!

REGISTER HERE

Official Rules