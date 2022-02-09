69º

LIVE

Contests

🔒Watch for the secret word: You could win a $100 Schlotzsky’s gift card!

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: contests
Joey Fatone AKA Joey Calzone (Schlotzsky's, Schlotzsky's)

You may have noticed that Joey Fatone, who many know from his days singing as part of NSYNC, is now “Joey Calzone” on his social media accounts.

Here’s why! Earlier this week, Schlotzsky’s opened up a new menu of calzones. And for the entire month of February, Fatone is Schlotzsky’s own Italian ambassador to present the new “Fatone Calzone.”

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore recently spoke to Fatone about his new venture and if you watch, YOU could win a prize courtesy Schlotzsky’s and “Joey Calzone.”

Since there are 17 Houston Schlotzsky’s locations, 17 KPRC 2 Insiders will win a $100 e-gift card to Schlotzsky’s! Watch the video below for the secret word, then submit that word in the entry form at the bottom of this article. Good luck!

Joey Fatone of NSYNC fame recently chatted with Houston Life's Derrick Shore about the new calzone menu at Schlotzsky's that also features the "Fatone Calzone." Watch for the secret word and you could win a $100 gift card to Schlotzsky's!

ENTER WITH THE CODE WORD HERE

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email