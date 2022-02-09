🔒Watch for the secret word: You could win a $100 Schlotzsky’s gift card!

You may have noticed that Joey Fatone, who many know from his days singing as part of NSYNC, is now “Joey Calzone” on his social media accounts.

Here’s why! Earlier this week, Schlotzsky’s opened up a new menu of calzones. And for the entire month of February, Fatone is Schlotzsky’s own Italian ambassador to present the new “Fatone Calzone.”

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore recently spoke to Fatone about his new venture and if you watch, YOU could win a prize courtesy Schlotzsky’s and “Joey Calzone.”

Since there are 17 Houston Schlotzsky’s locations, 17 KPRC 2 Insiders will win a $100 e-gift card to Schlotzsky’s! Watch the video below for the secret word, then submit that word in the entry form at the bottom of this article. Good luck!

