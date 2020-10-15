Save money with these simple recipes for DIY laundry supplies

HOUSTON – Does it seem like you have way more laundry now that you are staying home more? If you are washing almost daily loads of laundry around your home, you are not alone. That’s why this is a great place to start if you are looking to save money. From laundry detergent to a simple stain remover, we are looking at a few *new* DIY laundry recipes.

How can I save money?

If you are sorting, washing, and folding laundry daily you are not alone. Piles of dirty clothes mean laundry supplies are in high demand.

“Instead of just going to the grocery store all the time and ordering more and more laundry, detergents, stain removers, and everything, we are able to help you make your own,” said Nora Kapche, Coupon Contessa.

We enlisted the help of Coupon Contessa and DIY expert Nora Kapche.

DIY Laundry Detergent

Ingredients:

3 cups Borax

3 cups Arm and Hammer Super Washing Soda

Bar of Soap

Directions:

Mix borax and washing soda. Grate bar of soap and add to the mixture. You can use a laundry soap bar or just any soap you have around your home. This recipe will wash 90 loads of laundry. Use 1 tablespoon per laundry load.

DIY Liquid Laundry Soap

Ingredients:

Bar of soap

2 quarts of water

4 gallons of hot water

2 cups of borax

2 cups of Arm and Hammer Super Washing Soda

Directions:

Grate the bar of soap and add it to the water in a pan on the stove. Stir constantly until the soap is dissolved. Put 4 gallons of hot water in a bucket and stir in the borax and washing soda. Add in the soap mixture, stir well and cover and leave it overnight. Stir until smooth and put in smaller containers for daily use. Use 1/2 cup per a load of laundry.

DIY Fabric Softener

Ingredients:

1 cup hair conditioner

3 cups hot water

1 1/2 cup of vinegar

Directions:

Mix together hair conditioner with hot water. Once it is mixed well, add in the vinegar. Use 2 tablespoons per load of laundry.

DIY Stain Remover

Ingredients:

2 teaspoon hydrogen peroxide

1 teaspoon dish soap

1 teaspoon baking soda

Directions:

Combine the hydrogen peroxide and dish soap and then add in the baking soda. Rub the mixture into the stain with your finger or with an old toothbrush. Let it sit for 15 minutes before adding to the washing machine.

DIY Stain Remover / Quick Fix Recipe

Directions:

Gather together small bits of used soap from around your home. Keep the soap bits in a jar with water. This will make a soupy soap mixture. When you have a stain, add a bit of the mixture on the stain and rub it in before washing.

DIY Wrinkle Remover

Ingredients:

1 cup water

3 tablespoons liquid fabric softener

Directions:

Combine water with liquid fabric softener. You can use the DIY fabric softener recipe. Add the wrinkle remover to a spray bottle. Spray the mixture over wrinkled clothes. You can lay the clothes flat or hang up and the wrinkles will disappear!

These items cost just pennies on the dollar to make, compared to the same items you buy in the store. For example, the laundry detergent costs about 6 cents per load compared to 15 to 30 cents a load for the store-bought kind.