What do Dr. Pepper and Charmin have in common? A shortage

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Charmin responds to Dr. Pepper shortage. (Dr. Pepper - Twitter)

HOUSTON – Welp, there’s two things that seem to show what Americans need during a pandemic — Dr. Pepper and Charmin toilet paper.

Shortly after Dr. Pepper announced it’s having a nationwide shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic, Charmin toilet brand response was priceless.

“Welcome to the club. We feel your pain,” the toilet brand tweeted.

Since March, there have been several shortages of everyday supplies including Clorox wipes, tissues, hand sanitizer, hand soap, meat and more.

What are some things you can’t find in the stores nowadays?

