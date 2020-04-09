H-E-B, Favor expand services, offer seniors safe, affordable way to get groceries

HOUSTON – With more people at home, delivery services have seen exponential growth.

H-E-B announced Wednesday that the company and its partner, Favor Delivery have expanded service to help Texans ordering from home get what they need.

According to the H-E-B website, Favor has doubled its coverage area and is helping support seniors through the H-E-B & Favor Senior Support Program.

Helping more Texans

Favor delivery has added 40 new Texas markets statewide over the course of a year, and the delivery service launched 75 more markets and expanded the delivery areas in existing markets in response to the coronavirus, according to the website.

Starting this week, people in the new markets, including Kerrville, Waxahachie, Lufkin and more, will be able to place orders via the Favor app or website and get food and other items delivered to their home.

“With safety as the top priority, runners (Favor’s delivery drivers) will place all deliveries at the customer’s doorstep, providing a completely contactless experience,” the website said. “Customers can text or call their runner with any questions or special instructions, and they will receive a notification when their Favor has arrived at their door.”

About the Senior Support Program

H-E-B and Favor launched the Senior Support Program program on March 20 to help people ages 60 and older have an affordable and safe way to get items they need from every H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V’s in Texas.

The program allows seniors to place orders with Favor using a curated list of items available at H-E-B.

“We’re excited that we can now reach more Texas seniors with this service, which is one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. “Since launching this program, the response from seniors and the community has been overwhelming -- in just three weeks, we have delivered over 67,000 essential grocery orders to seniors across Texas.”

H-E-B and Favor are waiving all delivery and service fees for the first 30 days of the program. All orders include a $10 tip, which goes entirely to the runner who selects and delivers the items.

Seniors can place an order from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The company also launched the Senior Support Fund, which will also help keep the service affordable. All donations go toward the fund and are directly applied toward seniors’ orders.

To donate, you can go to favordelivery.com/SeniorSupportFund or you can give after you place an order via Favor.

If you want to learn more about the expansion and the Senior Support Program, go to newsroom.heb.com.